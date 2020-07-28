Find a Job

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
The Storm: One Year Later
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Dystopian series ‘Watchmen’ leads all Emmy nominees with 26
Florida neighborhood upset after funeral home uses refrigerated truck to store COVID-19 corpses
Video
3 food suppliers in California ordered to close after ‘significant’ virus outbreaks go unreported
Video
Amazon announces at-cost face shields for front-line workers
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Athletes of the Week
SEC Media Days
Top Stories
Dodgers selling cutouts of fans’ cats and dogs to fill stadium
Top Stories
Birmingham City Schools cancels middle school fall sports
Greene County Schools cancels all fall sports for first 9 weeks
Video
Jordan Ready To Swarm Together In 2020
Video
Planet Fitness will require masks at all locations
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
The Storm: One Year Later
Russell County Schools
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Golden Apple
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hidden History
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Gallery
Shaw graduate school’s first to pass National Registry of EMT exam; offered job in Columbus
The Edge Church host outdoor service during the Global Pandemic
Video
Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Kathlynn Sarver
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
Zelmo’s Gas Giveaway
The SunSpree Samaritan of the Month
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Search
Search
Search
Find a Job
Recent Updates
Rain chances increase as our temperatures cool down
Video
The forecast feeling more tropical everyday
Rain chances increasing this week
Video
Last day of the middle 90s, cooler temperatures are on the way
Video
Staying hot and humid with rain chances increasing as tropics heat up
Hanna makes Texas landfall, rain chances increasing for us
Video
Hanna’s outer bands drift out into the Gulf of Mexico
Video
A little bit more moisture in the forecast thanks to Tropical Storm Hanna
Video
Tropical storm and change of wind direction adds a bit more moisture for the forecast
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Tuesday
88°
/
73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late
60%
88°
73°
Wednesday
83°
/
73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms
80%
83°
73°
Thursday
87°
/
73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible
60%
87°
73°
Friday
92°
/
72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds
20%
92°
72°
Saturday
94°
/
73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds
20%
94°
73°
Sunday
93°
/
72°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
30%
93°
72°
Monday
91°
/
71°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
40%
91°
71°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
85°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°
86°
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°
86°
3 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°
81°
4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°
81°
5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
81°
81°
6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°
78°
7 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°
78°
8 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°
78°
9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°
77°
10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°
77°
11 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°
76°
12 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°
75°
1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°
75°
2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°
74°
3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°
74°
4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°
74°
5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°
74°
6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°
74°
7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°
74°
8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
74°
75°
9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°
77°
10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
77°
78°
11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°
80°
12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
80°
More Political Stories
Second stimulus checks: Why it could be awhile before you get that $1,200 payment
Senate Republicans offer second-round economic stimulus proposal
Video
Boat parade supporting President Trump in Myrtle Beach
Video
100 Days: 8 in 10 Americans feel country heading in wrong direction, poll shows
Second Lady Karen Pence discusses initiative to prevent veteran suicide
Video
More Politics
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Victim identified in suspected kidnapping turned homicide across Columbus, Russell County
FDA expands hand sanitizer recall list
Russell County investigators searching wooded area for possible kidnapping victim
Russell Co. Sheriff promises justice in slaying of a Columbus mother
Video
Hand sanitizer recall: FDA once again expands list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers
Don't Miss
Dystopian series ‘Watchmen’ leads all Emmy nominees with 26
Florida neighborhood upset after funeral home uses refrigerated truck to store COVID-19 corpses
Video
3 food suppliers in California ordered to close after ‘significant’ virus outbreaks go unreported
Video
Amazon announces at-cost face shields for front-line workers
4 more states added to Chicago’s emergency quarantine travel order
Watch Live: Barr to condemn rioting at much-anticipated House hearing
Live
Hand sanitizer recall: FDA once again expands list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers
Nativo
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Victim identified in suspected kidnapping turned homicide across Columbus, Russell County
FDA expands hand sanitizer recall list
Russell County investigators searching wooded area for possible kidnapping victim
Russell Co. Sheriff promises justice in slaying of a Columbus mother
Video
Hand sanitizer recall: FDA once again expands list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers