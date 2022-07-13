Fort Benning, Ga. (WRBL)— 16 Rangers and one honorary inductee were presented with one of the highest recognitions Wednesday, July 13, 2022, membership in the 30th class of the Ranger Hall of Fame.

Each inductee was given a medallion to signify their exemplary service and their embodiment of the Ranger Creed throughout their military and civilian careers.

2022 Ranger Hall of Fame Inductees

Lt. Gen. (R) Frank Helmick

Maj. Gen. (R) William Fuller

Col. (R) Gerald Cecil

Col. (R) Shawn Daniel

Chaplain (Col., R) Pat Hash

Capt. Winslow Stevens Command Sgt. Maj. (R) Clyde Glenn

Command Sgt. Maj. (R) Chris Hardy

Command Sgt. Maj. (R) Jerry McClain

Command Sgt. Maj. (R) David Nethken

Sgt. Maj. (R) Joe Clark Master Sgt. (R) Harold Montgomery

Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz

Staff Sgt. Joe Williams

Cpl. Gabriel Kinney

Cpl. Richard Geer

Honorary Inductee: Vic Power

Col. Chris Hammonds, the Commander of The Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade, says the hall honors the Ranger legacy.

“To honor those that you mentioned, that have gone before us. To honor those whose shoulders, honestly, that we stand on top of. To honor those who continue to contribute not just to the Ranger community, but to the Army community, to those veterans, and soldiers and families that are with us today,” Col. Hammonds says. “Just preserving the lineage of Ranger’s past, and in honor of those that continue to serve.”

However, the Rangers are unanimous in saying their successes are not a result of their own efforts.

“Any success that I have can be directly attributed to the leadership, and loyalty that I’ve received during my services from the best ranger officers, and the officers in the Army,” Command Sgt. Maj. (R) Chris Hardy said at the ceremony.

“None of us got here by ourselves as you have heard mentioned already. We all rely on mentors, but we learned early on to be a part of the team. We learned that we need leaders, mentors, spouses, and friends to succeed,” Col. (R) Gerald Cecil said at the podium.

Just under 200 of these elite soldiers have entered the Ranger Hall of Fame to date. Rangers both past and present, honored for the sacrifices they’ve made.

Command Sgt. Maj. (R) Jerry McClain accepted his award on behalf of all of the Rangers who didn’t make it home, “and from some of our nation wars, it is the PFC Ranger who didn’t return home to those who loved them.”

Three inductees had passed and their honors were received by their family members. Cpl. Richard Geer’s award was given to his niece who spoke to about both Geer brothers. Cpl. Richard Geer joined his brother, Sgt. Robert Geer, who was inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame in 2001. To date, they are the only two brothers to both be inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame.

“Ranger [Richard] Geer put his fellow rangers before himself. Shot three times, he declined space in the truck bed giving his spot to someone more seriously wounded.”

The message was clear: being a Ranger means to put your fellow Rangers and country before yourself. Katie Celiz, who accepted the award on behalf of her husband Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz, knows that all too well.

“To share the stage with Katie Celiz, makes me feel completely unworthy. Like everyone else today, I tip my hat to Chris. The epitome of a Ranger, his last full measure, and the family and friends he left behind,” Col. (R) Shawn Daniel said after accepting his medallion and membership into the Ranger Hall of Fame.

Capt. Winslow Stevens’ and Cpl. Gabriel Kinney’s awards were presented to their sons.

The Marshall Auditorium was filled with brotherhood, dedication, and humility as all Rangers thanked the family, friends, spouses, and fellow Rangers for making their membership into the Ranger Hall of Fame possible.

WRBL spoke with Hardy ahead of the event, he highlighted the most important part of being a Ranger, brotherhood.

“That’s what matters most is in some dark location, in a hostile area that somewhere close to within touch is somebody that you can depend on. I think having that brotherhood and knowing that you can depend on the man on your left and right, it goes a long way,” he says.

Like all of the Rangers who were presented this honor, he said he was surprised and humbled to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Executive Director of the Three Rangers Foundation, Mike Hall, who was also Hardy’s Regimental Command Sgt. Maj. back in the 90’s called Hardy in May of this year to share the good news.

“When he told me that it’s… you just kind of feel you get that feeling inside of you and it’s very humbling that, you know, when you look at the Hall of Fame exhibit behind us that I’m going to be joining the halls of these great Americans and heroes to our nation,” Hardy shares. Hall was also in attendance of the induction ceremony Wednesday.

All of the Rangers and honorary inductee Vic Power’s stories were memorialized on a plaque to be placed into the Hall of Fame. All 17 inductees and their stories can be found below.