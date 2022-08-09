FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) — Fort Benning and the Maneuver Center of Excellence are confirming the death of two service members who were injured by a weather-related incident in the mountains of Georgia.

According to the U.S. Army, a total of five service members were at Yonah Mountain near Dahlonega, Georgia, when a severe weather event caused multiple injuries.

Three of the service members are currently under hospital care, while Fort Benning says they are mourning the loss of the other two.

The identities have not been released at this time.

