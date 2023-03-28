FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) — The community may notice more sound through the month of April as Fort Benning fires weapons such as .50 calibers, Abrams Tanks, Bradley Fighting vehicles and others.

The schedule can be found below:

The source of the gunfire is training-related, according to Fort Benning.

“Proficiency only comes from practice, and this is especially true on the battlefield. That’s why our Soldiers train; they must be ready to inflict harm on the country’s enemies while protecting themselves on the battlefield.”

– Fort Benning