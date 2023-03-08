The above video is a previous report of the Moore children’s visit to the post.

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) — Fort Benning officially becomes Fort Moore on May 11 during a ceremony at Doughboy Stadium.

The Fort Benning Public Affairs Office says the name change honors retired Lt. Gen. Harold “Hal” and Julia Moore.

Fort Benning’s Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Curtis Buzzard, says the two exemplify America’s highest standards.

“There can be no better way to inspire the men and women who will train to defend our nation, and particularly to provide recognition to the widows of our Nation’s fallen…”said Maj. Gen. Buzzard. “Than to name our installation for a couple who exemplifies America’s highest standards of courage, character, and compassion — Hal and Julia Moore.”

According to officials, the post is also planning for adjustment of properties, buildings and roads which should be completed by January 2024.

For more information, visit www.fortmoore.com.