FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Marketing Publicity announced an upcoming free concert featuring Jason Derulo on Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. for soldiers, family members, retirees, and the Department of Defense civilians.

Additionally, the concert will feature special guest performer Trevor Douglas.

The concert will be held at the Wetherby Field on Custer Road in Fort Benning, Georgia, and is open to only Department of Defense ID cardholders. Food and refreshments will be available to purchase for attendees. Parking and admission are free.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and the special guest performance will begin at 7 p.m.

For more information concerning the upcoming concert, interested participants can visit benning.armymwr.com.