FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Martin Army Community Hospital (MACH) will begin using the DaVinci robotic assisted surgical system this month, says a press release from MACH Public Affairs. MACH surgeons said the technology will lead to shorter hospital stays and faster, less painful recovery for patients. The first robotic surgery using this system is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8.

“The system will be used in urology, colorectal and general surgery for procedures like hernia repair, colectomies, cholecystectomies (gall bladder removals) and to remove prostate and kidney cancers,” says the press release.

The technology is being managed by physicians.

“Robotic technology is mainstream and the standard of care for most abdominal surgeries,” explained Dr. (Lt. Col.) Dantae Bowie, a urologist trained on the DaVinci machine. “We are excited to bring this capability and advanced technology to our beneficiaries.”

MACH performed over 2,800 surgeries in 2021 and intends to grow its robotic surgery program.

“The hospital has chosen to invest in modernization capability like this to better serve our beneficiaries,” said Dr. (Col.) Kevin Kelly, Martin Army Community Hospital commander. “It is our number one goal to provide a safe and quality patient experience and this technology provides that. I am pleased with the way our staff is accepting and mastering new technologies.”