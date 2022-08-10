FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) — Fort Benning released the identities of the two soldiers who died due to a weather-related incident on Aug. 9.

Fort Benning says that 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon and Staff Sgt. George Taber were two of five ranger candidates to be struck by a falling tree during “weather-induced training” held at Yonah Mountain near Dahlonega, Georgia.

Lt. Fitzgibbon and Sgt. Taber were transported to the hospital where they succumb to their injuries.

Two of the other candidates were treated for their non-life threatening injuries. One candidate remains under medical care, in stable condition.

Lt. Fitzgibbon, an Infantry Officer, was assigned to the Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course at Fort Benning, and he was a West Point (The U.S. Military Academy) graduate who was first commissioned in May of 2021.

Sgt. Taber, a Special Forces Medical Sergeant, was assigned to the The 7th Special Forces Group at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and he had served in the army since his original enlistment in March of 2017.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, and leadership of these two outstanding leaders who unexpectedly lost their lives in the pursuit of excellence.”

— U.S. Army, Fort Benning