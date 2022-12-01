FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) — Fort Benning MWR has announced that Trees for Troops will give out free, live Christmas trees to active duty soldiers and their spouses on Thursday, Dec. 8 starting at 10:30 a.m. The giveaway will take place at Wetherby Field, which Fort Benning MWR says is “past McGraw Village on the right as you travel east on Custer Road.”

Each eligible household will get one tree on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. There will be no rank restrictions, but potential tree recipients must show their military IDs. They should come prepared to load trees into or onto their vehicles.

Trees for Troops says it has provided 277,001 Christmas trees to military families and troops in the United States and beyond since 2005. Click here to learn more.