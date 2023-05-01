FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – The US Army is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Armor & Cavalry Collection.

The open house served as an opportunity for people to meet active armor scouts ahead of the Gainey Cup Best Scout Squad Competition. Over 2,000 people from across the country came to see over 190 pieces of historic armored fighting vehicles and anti-tank weapons.

The Army facility is used as a teaching collection for the US Army Armor School. In honor of its 75th anniversary, the collection was open to the public for the first time.

It’s important for one, for us to learn about our history, because at the end of day, the history of the United States is our identity as a people and also learn about their army today,” said Rob Cogan, the curator of the collection. “What has the Army done in the past? Because that has led to what the Army does today.”

The collection features the most captured German armor from World War II outside of Europe. From the old to new, the evolution of the equipment is on display. A prototype of the new Abrams Main Battle Tank was unveiled Saturday. It showcases the advancements in today’s technology.

Military enthusiast, Sam Robertson, set off on a road trip with his father – coming all the way from North Carolina. Since the 2nd grade, Robertson was fascinated by military documentaries. Visiting the collection was on his bucket list.

“It’s kind of incredible, especially back before we had precision computers and 3D modeling,” said Robertson. “All of the measurements had to be done by hand. The fact it all works the way it does is kind of incredible.”

The open house was just the start of Armor Week. The Gainey Cup Best Scout Squad Competition brings Cavalry Scout Troopers from multiple countries to compete at Fort Benning. It’s an opportunity for the best scout squads to showcase their proficiency in certain skills needed in a tactical environment.

Teams will participate in the 5-day long competition, coming from Canada, Ireland, Germany and The Netherlands.