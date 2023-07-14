FORT MOORE, Ga. (WRBL) — A Fort Moore soldier died two days before his “Turning Green Ceremony” after experiencing a medical emergency on post during a training event with his company, according to the Fort Moore Public Affairs Office.

Jacob Atchison, 19, was pronounced dead at Martin Army Community Hospital on Wednesday.

Atchison, of Pella, Iowa was an Infantryman (11B) with Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment and 197th Infantry Brigade.

He began Infantry One Station Unit Training (OSUT) on May 12 and was on track to participate in Friday’s “Turning Green Ceremony” — a symbol of completion of basic OSUT combat training.

“We are all deeply saddened by the loss of this outstanding Soldier and send our heartfelt condolences to his family,” said Lt. Col. Josh Horner, commander of 3rd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment. “They are in our thoughts and prayers.”

An investigation will be conducted to determine Atchison’s cause of death.