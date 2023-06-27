FORT MOORE, Ga. (WRBL) – Fort Moore released the July weapon firing schedule taking place in the Northern Range Complex on Tuesday.
Fort Moore is scheduled for several weapons firing throughout July; weapons including Abrams Tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, .50 calibers, and additional small firearms will be used.
Fort Moore Officials are notifying the public during scheduled weapons firing; locals and community members may hear more sounds and say cloudy days may amplify sounds, resulting in sound waves sounding louder and traveling a farther distance.
Below is a schedule of weapons firing taking place in July:
|Date:
|Weapons:
|Firing Time:
|Range:
|July 17-21
|Abrams
|8 a.m. – midnight
|Brooks
|July 19-20
|Bradley, M240 MG
|8 a.m. – midnight
|Carmouche
|July 19, 24-29, 31
|Abrams, M2 .50 caliber, M240 MG
|Midnight- 2 a.m., 8 a.m. – midnight
|DMPRC
|July 11
|M240 MG, M2 .50 caliber
|2 – 11 p.m.
|Hastings
|July 7, 10-11
|M240 MG, M2 .50 caliber, Bradley
|8 a.m. – midnight
|Ruth
|July 19-21
|Bradley, M240 MG
|8 a.m. – midnight
|Ware