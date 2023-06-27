FORT MOORE, Ga. (WRBL) – Fort Moore released the July weapon firing schedule taking place in the Northern Range Complex on Tuesday.

Fort Moore is scheduled for several weapons firing throughout July; weapons including Abrams Tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, .50 calibers, and additional small firearms will be used.

Fort Moore Officials are notifying the public during scheduled weapons firing; locals and community members may hear more sounds and say cloudy days may amplify sounds, resulting in sound waves sounding louder and traveling a farther distance.

Below is a schedule of weapons firing taking place in July: