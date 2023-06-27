FORT MOORE, Ga. (WRBL) – Fort Moore released the July weapon firing schedule taking place in the Northern Range Complex on Tuesday.

Fort Moore is scheduled for several weapons firing throughout July; weapons including Abrams Tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, .50 calibers, and additional small firearms will be used.

Fort Moore Officials are notifying the public during scheduled weapons firing; locals and community members may hear more sounds and say cloudy days may amplify sounds, resulting in sound waves sounding louder and traveling a farther distance.

Below is a schedule of weapons firing taking place in July:

Date:Weapons:Firing Time:Range:
July 17-21Abrams8 a.m. – midnightBrooks
July 19-20Bradley, M240 MG8 a.m. – midnightCarmouche
July 19, 24-29, 31Abrams, M2 .50 caliber, M240 MGMidnight- 2 a.m., 8 a.m. – midnightDMPRC
July 11 M240 MG, M2 .50 caliber2 – 11 p.m.Hastings
July 7, 10-11M240 MG, M2 .50 caliber, Bradley8 a.m. – midnightRuth
July 19-21Bradley, M240 MG8 a.m. – midnightWare