FORT MOORE, Ga. (WRBL) — A Fort Moore soldier died after experiencing a medical emergency on Friday, according to the Fort Moore public affairs office.

Pfc. Cesar Gonzalez, 21, was an 11B Infantryman assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment and 198th Infantry Brigade. Gonzalez went through a medical emergency while participating in an on-post training event with his company.

Gonzalez was taken to Martin Army Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Of Chicago, Illinois, Gonzalez started in the Army on May 2 at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

Gonzalez began Infantry One Station Unit Training at Fort Moore on June 26. He was on track to graduate in a few weeks.

Lt. Cold. Michael Moore, commander of 2nd Battalion and 58th Infantry Regimen, shared his condolences.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Private First Class Gonzalez’ family, friends, and fellow

teammates during this difficult time,” said Lt. Col. Moore. “He was an exceptional Soldier and dedicated friend to those around him.”

In Gonzalez’s in-processing form, he wrote he joined the army for a challenge and to support his family.

Gonzalez’ company commander said the loss has made a major impact.

“The Wolfpack family is devastated by the unfortunate and untimely passing of Private First Class

Gonzalez, an outstanding soldier in our organization,” said Capt. Stephanie Snyder. “This heartbreaking loss has affected every person in the company. We send our condolences to his family and friends, and our prayers are with them during this incredibly difficult time.”

An investigation to determine Gonzalez’ cause of death is ongoing.