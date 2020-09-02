Forward Together: Real conversations about real change at Auburn University

The Forward Together Archive
Posted: / Updated:

For this roundtable discussion, WRBL News 3’s evening anchors Teresa Whitaker and Phil Scoggins speak with members of the Auburn University community about the nationwide protests that have occurred in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

They are joined by Auburn Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl, Assistant Professor of African American History Guy Emerson Mount, and one of Auburn University student leaders, Tyler Ward.

The discussion focuses on how the Auburn Family is working towards a more inclusive, diverse community while examining history, education, and current events while keeping an eye on the changes needed to keep progress moving forward.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

92° / 73°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 92° 73°

Thursday

96° / 72°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 96° 72°

Friday

97° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 97° 75°

Saturday

95° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 95° 71°

Sunday

91° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 68°

Monday

92° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 92° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

87°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

9 PM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

10 PM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

11 PM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

12 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

92°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

95°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

95°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

93°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories