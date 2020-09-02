Forward Together: Real conversations about real change at Auburn University

For this roundtable discussion, WRBL News 3’s evening anchors Teresa Whitaker and Phil Scoggins speak with members of the Auburn University community about the nationwide protests that have occurred in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

They are joined by Auburn Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl, Assistant Professor of African American History Guy Emerson Mount, and one of Auburn University student leaders, Tyler Ward.

The discussion focuses on how the Auburn Family is working towards a more inclusive, diverse community while examining history, education, and current events while keeping an eye on the changes needed to keep progress moving forward.