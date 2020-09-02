Forward Together: Real conversations about real change with two Columbus Reverends

In this roundtable discussion, part of the Forward Together series on WRBL.com, evening anchors Teresa Whitaker and Phil Scoggins are joined by Reverends Jimmy Elder and J.H. Flakes III, both from Columbus.

Reverend Elder is the pastor of First Baptist Church in Columbus, while Rev. Flakes is the pastor of the 4th Street Missionary Baptist Church.

The discussion with the two Columbus community leaders focuses on the history of the Civil Rights movement and its progression to the present protests. Topics include the necessity of having open dialogues and honest conversations about current events, and how to come together to move forward with our communities.