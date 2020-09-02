Forward Together: Real conversations about real change with two Columbus Reverends

The Forward Together Archive
Posted: / Updated:

In this roundtable discussion, part of the Forward Together series on WRBL.com, evening anchors Teresa Whitaker and Phil Scoggins are joined by Reverends Jimmy Elder and J.H. Flakes III, both from Columbus.

Reverend Elder is the pastor of First Baptist Church in Columbus, while Rev. Flakes is the pastor of the 4th Street Missionary Baptist Church.

The discussion with the two Columbus community leaders focuses on the history of the Civil Rights movement and its progression to the present protests. Topics include the necessity of having open dialogues and honest conversations about current events, and how to come together to move forward with our communities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

92° / 73°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 92° 73°

Thursday

96° / 72°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 96° 72°

Friday

97° / 75°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 97° 75°

Saturday

95° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 95° 71°

Sunday

91° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 68°

Monday

92° / 71°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 92° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

87°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

9 PM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

10 PM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

11 PM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

12 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

86°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

92°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

95°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

95°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

93°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories