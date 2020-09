For the third Forward Together discussion, we bring parts of the Chattahoochee Valley Together. WRBL evening anchors Teresa Whitaker and Phil Scoggins are joined by Phenix City, Ala. Mayor Eddie Lowe and Columbus, Ga. Mayor Skip Henderson.

The discussions in this segment focus on the events unfolding across the United States, from the death of George Floyd to the marches that followed. The two Mayors discuss racism, loving one another, and working together to help build a better future.