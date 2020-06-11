From the WRBL Internship Assignment Desk

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
The Storm: One Year Later
7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Columbus State student-athlete battles between going back home or staying in town
Gallery
Florida man arrested on child porn charges after purchasing, eating soiled underwear, police say
Video
Panel: NOAA bowed to political pressure in Dorian dispute
Forecast calls for a summer pattern when the solstice arrives Saturday
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Athletes of the Week
SEC Media Days
Top Stories
COVID-19 impacts Auburn Tigers Track Athlete
Gallery
Top Stories
CSU’s Bryson Horne Signs With Braves
Video
Troup County Adjusts To New Normal
Video
Several Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players test positive for coronavirus
Video
WNBA announces 22-game season followed by traditional playoffs
Community
Community News
Run Ranger Run
The Storm: One Year Later
Russell County Schools
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Gogue Performing Arts Center
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Golden Apple
The Tax Expert
Kia in the Classroom
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hidden History
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
The Cougar Minute
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Project Roadblock
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle Blog
Top Stories
Paws Humane Society updates shelter operations amid coronavirus
Columbus Police searching for missing teen, Takiah Morten
Columbus Police seaching for missing teen, Jamishia Williams
Opelika Chamber of Commerce selects new President and CEO
On Your Side
On Your Side Squad
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Holiday Heroes
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Contests
Zelmo’s Gas Giveaway
The SunSpree Samaritan of the Month
Melissa Mickens’ Valentine’s Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women
Columbus Airport: Flight to the 2020 Grammy Awards
Home For The Holidays
Jr Globetrotter Contest
College Gameday Pickem
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Operation Fly Home: Columbus Airport
Search
Search
Search
From the WRBL Internship Assignment Desk
Columbus State student-athlete battles between going back home or staying in town
Gallery
The inevitable quest for stability in a time of pandemic
Troy University student deals with canceled study abroad trip due to COVID-19
Gallery
UWG student keeps positive outlook on summer, despite COVID-19
Gallery
CSU student opens up about their experience during the COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
More From the WRBL Internship Assignment Desk Headlines
Coronavirus school closures impact student summers
Gallery
Georgia student faces canceled research, job hunting during COVID-19
Gallery
A UGA student still strives to develop her career during COVID-19
Gallery
COVID-19 impacts Auburn Tigers Track Athlete
Gallery
Summer vacation plans are put on halt as COVID-19 takes the world by storm
Troy University art student adjusts summer plans due to COVID-19
UGA Student speaks on summer of changes
Gallery
Warner Robins brothers reflect on summer opportunities missed due to COVID-19
Radiology technology student endures summer semester affected by COVID-19, but is still eager for the future
UNC Chapel Hill student’s international internship plans halted by COVID-19
Recent Updates
Forecast calls for a summer pattern when the solstice arrives Saturday
Video
Cooler today with highs below average, stray shower possible this afternoon.
Video
Cool refreshing mornings ahead
Video
Not bad to start the work week, a few pop-up storms possible this afternoon.
Video
Cooler temperatures on the way
Staying seasonable through the rest of the weekend
Video
Rain chances slim while temperatures stay seasonable
Video
Great weather to end the week!
Video
Remaining seasonable through the end of the week
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
More Political Stories
Supreme Court rejects several gun rights cases for next term
Trump administration revokes transgender health protection
Seneca newspaper apologizes after publishing controversial cartoon
Video
Black Tulsans call Trump rally plan ‘a slap in the face’
Trump rally attendees must agree they won’t sue if they contract COVID-19
More Politics
Trending Stories
22-year-old’s body recovered after 3-day search on Alabama lake
KKK newspaper left on mixed family’s driveway: local sheriff investigates
Video
Fort Benning confirms more than 140 basic trainees tested positive for COVID-19
DA elect: Mark Jones says major changes coming: ‘Obviously, there is some dysfunction in the office’
Video
UPDATE: Georgia reports 59,078 positive COVID-19 cases, with 1,078 in Columbus
Don't Miss
Florida man arrested on child porn charges after purchasing, eating soiled underwear, police say
Video
Panel: NOAA bowed to political pressure in Dorian dispute
Forecast calls for a summer pattern when the solstice arrives Saturday
Video
Pfizer donates $125,000 to Phoebe Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund
Columbus Police searching for missing teen, India Dukes
Opelika Power Services to open lobby for appointment visits
UPDATE: Alabama reports 26,524 positive COVID-19 cases, with 739 in Lee County
Trending Stories
22-year-old’s body recovered after 3-day search on Alabama lake
KKK newspaper left on mixed family’s driveway: local sheriff investigates
Video
Fort Benning confirms more than 140 basic trainees tested positive for COVID-19
DA elect: Mark Jones says major changes coming: ‘Obviously, there is some dysfunction in the office’
Video
UPDATE: Georgia reports 59,078 positive COVID-19 cases, with 1,078 in Columbus
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
22-year-old’s body recovered after 3-day search on Alabama lake
KKK newspaper left on mixed family’s driveway: local sheriff investigates
Video
Fort Benning confirms more than 140 basic trainees tested positive for COVID-19
DA elect: Mark Jones says major changes coming: ‘Obviously, there is some dysfunction in the office’
Video
UPDATE: Georgia reports 59,078 positive COVID-19 cases, with 1,078 in Columbus