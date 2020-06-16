A UGA student still strives to develop her career during COVID-19

(Photo by Kamaya Brantley)

Many students have suffered a loss on many milestones in life such as graduations, proms and study abroad trips due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the beginning, the pandemic affected Kamaya Brantley emotionally and physically.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, I was very scared and anxious.” said Brantley. “I started having awful nightmares because of my feelings and began eating and sleeping less. I was a little more irritable and fatalistic at points, as well. Thankfully, I’ve started to shed those feelings and am returning to my normal self.”

Brantley is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in Agriscience and Environmental Systems and minoring in Environmental Law. Brantley is involved with many programs on UGA’s campus.

Until she had to leave Athens, Ga. because of physical classes and activities being cancelled and transitioned to being virtual, she was the parliamentarian of the UGA Chapter of Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANRRS), an active member of the Eta Xi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., a dancer for the 2020 production of Caribbean Night by the Caribbean Student Association at UGA and an active research scholar for Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation (LSAMP).

“I have tried to improve myself during this time.” said Brantley. “Prior to the pandemic, I remember lamenting over not having time for hobbies and extracurriculars. Now, I have that time.”

Before the pandemic, Brantley was organizing a study abroad trip and made several plans with the student organizations she is involved with. Now, Brantley spends her days cooking, learning, spending time outdoors, and appreciating the new goals she wants to accomplish this summer.



(Photos by Kamaya Brantley)

Brantley plans to start an internship soon with Kansas State University where she will be synthesizing soil data for the summer. Internships that are usually in person during the summer have transitioned to being virtual or have been cancelled.

As Brantley has been preparing for her summer adventures and challenges, she has started planning for the idea of returning to school in the fall. She plans to return to her normal activities and excelling in her academics.

“I do plan on being less busy than I used to be, as I’ve grown to like spending some quality time with myself.” said Brantley. “I also want to focus on living life for myself rather than strictly focusing on school and my obligations all the time.”

UGA has plans to reopen their school in three phases to allow all students to be able to return in the fall.

This plan intends to utilize precautionary sanitizing and cleaning measures and complying with nationally mandated health codes to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Brantley says she just wants reassurance that safety is UGA’s top priority since they plan on students returning.

“I want to see UGA take the proper precautions.” said Brantley. “As much as I want to be on campus, I want to stay healthy as well. Therefore, I think that they should consider shrinking our class sizes, implementing strict healthcare guidelines and should consider the student body’s health above all else. If it comes down to it, I would be willing to take classes online again, but I do want the school to try everything before it comes to that point.”