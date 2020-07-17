AAJA Atlanta gives students opportunities to further their education in journalism, despite COVID-19

CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju speaks to students at the 2019 Student and Early Career Workshop on Nov. 16. Georgia Public Broadcasting, Channel 2 Action News and CNN sponsored the event, which took place at GPB headquarters in Atlanta.

This story was produced as part of the WRBL 2020 Summer Intern program

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Willoughby Mariano, President of the Asian American Journalist Association’s Atlanta chapter, has worked to provide educational, skills training, and professional development programs to students, throughout the pandemic.

The AAJA is a non-profit organization that promotes fair and accurate coverage of diverse communities, with its core mission being to produce better journalism. The organization believes that a more diverse newsroom is an accurate newsroom.

Before COVID-19, the AAJA Atlanta chapter hosted in-person workshops for its student members to fulfill its mission. At those workshops, students were given the opportunity to network with several media professionals and receive insight on the journalism industry.

Instead of cancelling workshops due to the pandemic, Mariano has transitioned them to a virtual environment. She knew that students were still stuck in their homes and wanted to help further their education and skills.

“During the pandemic, we knew we were needed more. There were so many student journalists losing out on opportunities,” said Mariano.

Mariano also heard from several of the organization’s members that internships in their own newsrooms were vanishing. Once she heard about several students being in emotional and financial stress, Mariano knew the organization had to take action.

Since the AAJA Atlanta chapter consists of a small group of volunteers, Mariano was not sure how they could offer resources to students on a regular basis. With limited time, finances, and resources, it was clear that the organization had to make the most of what they had available.

As a result, the AAJA Atlanta chapter has offered students virtual workshops based on specific skills that will advance their journalism careers and education.

“We try to spend money where our values are,” said Mariano. “Diverse groups of people end up suffering, and we did not want to see educational resources go away because they did not have money.”

Mariano also informs students about other organizations that can provide them with access to more resources. She wants students to get the skills they need, add to that skillset, and increase their ability to advance themselves as journalists.

“I hope that they have hope and see new ways to achieve, learn, and get into the industry despite all the troubles,” said Mariano.

However, providing these opportunities to students virtually have not come without challenges. Scheduling speakers, virtual teaching, and learning how to use new forms of technology are a few complications Mariano has experienced.

Despite the challenges, the organization is working past the difficulties to provide students with the best experience possible. Mariano says that the organization’s members, students, and guest speakers have been cooperative and understanding.

“It is impossible to anticipate this,” said Mariano. “You just have to keep going and keep moving forward. You just make it happen.”

Mariano says that the most rewarding experience from these workshops has been connecting with students from all over the world.

She also enjoys learning more about students who repeatedly attend the organization’s workshops. When students repeatedly attend workshops, it lets Mariano know that they see the value of it.

“We want to keep their dreams alive by connecting them and giving them emotional support,” said Mariano. “We know the work we put in is creating something really wonderful in the industry.”