Athens celebrates Independence Day with drive-in fireworks display

ATHENS, Ga. (WRBL) – Every July, Athenians gather downtown to celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks display. This year, however, they were encouraged to stay socially distant as they watched the fireworks from the safety of their cars.

The Star Spangled Classic, jointly sponsored by the Unified Government of Athens-Clarke County and radio station Bulldog 93.3, was billed as “our annual fireworks, ‘drive-in’ style.” Spectators were encouraged to watch the fireworks from inside their cars or less than an arm’s length away from their chosen parking spot.

The event was planned as a way to observe a beloved Athens tradition while also adhering to state mandates and safety guidelines put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“In the midst of this unprecedented time, we are excited to provide this opportunity for the community to safely celebrate Independence Day in a unique way. Our staff has worked to determine a launch location that will allow for outstanding viewing and social distancing,” Athens Leisure Services Department Director Kent Kilpatrick said.

On the evening of July 3, Athens residents staked out prime viewing spots in parking lots and grassy fields surrounding the airport. As they waited for the fireworks to begin, families draped picnic blankets over car hoods, children poked their heads out of sunroofs, and residents perched on lawn chairs in their truck beds.

Other attendees ignored the requests to stay in their cars, instead mingling with friends and family. Some groups set up picnics, some played frisbee, and some crowded around sparklers and set off their own fireworks. Dozens of customers packed into the nearby Airport Mini Mart, buying snacks and drinks before the show.

“It is a little frustrating because most of us were trying to stay in our cars and keep to ourselves like we’re supposed to,” UGA student Abby Reese said. “The point of the drive-in was to keep everyone safe and separate.”

Reese and her friends parked next to each other and conversed through their open windows. “It was nice to do something together after months of Zoom calls and texting. It was as close to normal as we can get right now,” she said.

Other attendees argued that doing group activities in an outdoor space felt relatively low-risk. “My family always gets together for the Fourth of July. I don’t see the harm in my kids running around and having a good time if they’re not in a huge crowd. It’s not hurting anybody,” said Athens resident Rhoda Phillips.

Most group activity died down when the fireworks display began at 9:30 p.m. The display lasted about 45 minutes, and most attendees left promptly after the finale.

Other residents stayed to shoot their own fireworks or pass out sparklers. Music blared from car stereos as small groups lingered, enjoying the rare opportunity for face-to-face interaction.

“I don’t know when Athens is going to have another event like this, especially with all that’s going on,” said UGA student Dalton Miller. “I’m just going to take advantage of this for as long as I can.”