Atlanta chef helps feed the community with Project Remedy

ATLANTA (WRBL) – Meal shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic have affected many children of low-income households in the greater Atlanta area. Executive chef Collins Woods and the culinary team at Camp Southern Ground have changed their usual summer program to fight hunger in the community.

Camp Southern Ground is a non-profit organization founded by Zac Brown, the lead singer of the Zac Brown Band. The camp hosts different events throughout the year, including its veteran program to help veterans return to civilian life and its annual summer camp for children.

Collins Woods stands in the dining hall with a rack of prepared meals

However, because of regulations for the pandemic, the camp was forced to remove its summer events. In response, Collins Woods helped start Project Remedy, using the camp’s resources to provide meals for children around Atlanta.

“With the pandemic, unfortunately, we had to cancel our summer programming, but we still wanted to be able to connect with the community, especially the kids in the community,” Woods said. “We reached out to a bunch of organizations and found out that there was actually a huge need with the Boys and Girls Clubs in Atlanta.”

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta usually have outside funding to keep a steady food supply. However, during the pandemic, that funding started running low. The Boys and Girls Clubs could still distribute food, but their food supply had drastically decreased.

Camp Southern Ground produces a wide array of fresh fruits and vegetables in its 12-acre organic garden. Woods and his team arranged to make healthy, ready-to-eat meals that

The Boys and Girls Clubs can ship out to those in need. With the help of donations, Camp Southern Ground has raised enough to produce over 15,000 meals this summer.

While Camp Southern Ground’s farms produce most of the food for the kitchen, the culinary team still relies on some food distributors to provide what the camp cannot make.

“Both of our food distributors either donated money or gave us huge discounts on food so we could be able to purchase food in bulk and save money,” Woods said, “because the more money we save, the more meals we could make.”

During the typical summer camp, Woods and the kitchen staff have a gluten-free and nut-free menu. While the pandemic has made keeping these guidelines harder, Woods still tries to plan meals that are mostly allergen-free.

“During regular business hours, we are an allergen-free facility,” Woods said. “We try to remain allergen-friendly as much as possible. We’re wanting to get the most bang for our buck, and we’re kind of at the mercy of what our vendors are giving us a discount on.”

One difficulty COVID-19 has presented to Woods and his team is social distancing measures.

“We’re just trying to put our heads around how we can stay safe while doing this,” Woods said. “Normal food practices, actually, if you’re adhering to the safety protocols that you normally would, doesn’t really affect the food. But when you are cooking, sometimes you are cooking in close proximity with other people.”

The team has moved from the kitchen to the facility’s dining hall to package the meals while maintaining social distancing. Woods says that they are taking every measure they can to ensure the meals are processed and delivered safely.

Camp Southern Ground expects to proceed as usual with its veteran program in August, but Woods hopes that the culinary staff can continue community outreach in the program’s downtime.

“We’re talking about continuing on,” Woods said. “It may not be with Boys and Girls Clubs, but it might be with other organizations in the community and the greater Atlanta area. I hope that we can, because it’s been real fun to produce these meals, especially knowing that they’re going to kids and families that really need it.”