Auburn Cares plans new procedures and precautions after experiencing spike in pantry users

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Auburn Cares has been experiencing higher rates of college students with food insecurity due to COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in March.

Auburn Cares is a nonprofit campus food pantry for any native or international student experiencing food insecurity. Auburn Cares allows students to come in the facility and handpick specific foods to provide them for a full week.

Auburn Cares coordinator, Sarah Grace Walters has noticed an increase in the amount of students who are in need of meals from the organization during the last four months.

“We definitely saw a spike in users around March and April with the amount of people who were not working, which obviously impacts their ability to get food,” Walters said.

Auburn Cares volunteers have changed the procedures of the process to respect social distancing guidelines. Students are currently unable to come into the facility to make their food bags. Instead, Auburn Cares volunteers pack a bag of staple food items for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks to deliver to students for the week.

Walters and other volunteers remain hopeful that the pandemic will subside and users can become employed again, but believes the organization will be used more in the future with this pandemic happening. Walters and the team were really hopeful COVID-19 would have improved by now, but they have lost hope seeing the recent spike of cases in the state.

They expect more pantry users in the future.

“We’ve kind of leveled back out now, but I think that is because a lot of people may have gone back home when their jobs continued to not reopen,” Walters said.

Auburn Cares volunteers are prepared to see more students in need in the next few months. Walters said she is making new plans and reassuring they have enough food to provide any student in need.

“We are happy to continue serving our students. If students need us, that’s what we’re here for. We have to be able to sustain our users— that’s obviously the most important thing to us,” Walters said.

Auburn Cares has been doing its best to fit students’ needs and safety rights by providing contactless pickup, limiting pickup hours and limiting volunteers per shift on site.

The facility and on-campus offices are reopening on June 29, however they are still rotating volunteers to work shifts throughout the day. Auburn Cares also founded Feed the Family Fund, another food insecurity program that provides meal swipes for students.

“If there is a student that’s struggling financially or with food insecurity, I’m always happy to talk with them about what their options are and how we can best support them,” Walters said.

Auburn Cares is available to all Auburn University students and provides to them without proof of insurance, income or citizenship.