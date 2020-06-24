Auburn grad searches for job amid pandemic

Jovan Cutler spending time with his family during a welcome home dinner. It was his first time being home as a recent college graduate.

The impact of COVID-19 has caused some employers to reject potential candidates or reconsider job offers.

Jovan Cutler is a recent graduate of Auburn University. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Journalism but is currently unemployed and searching for employment possibilities. Though he has several interviews he has yet to enter the job market of his choice.

“Since I’ve graduated, it has been difficult to land a job. I’ve had a few interviews and came close to one specific job but ultimately ended up not getting it. I have another job interview coming up soon, so I’m optimistic that this will be the job for me,” Cutler said.

Cutler’s fascination sports prompted his desire to be a sports reporter.

“I want to be a sports reporter. I’ve always loved sports and I would love to tell audiences about what’s happening in the sports world on a daily basis,” Cutler said.

While unemployed, Cutler is spending time with his family and updating his portfolio so that he may be as marketable as possible. He also remains up to date with the latest sports-related news.

COVID-19 has played a significant role in the cancellation and postponement of sports. For sports reporters, there is little to no information to broadcast to the public. However, believes that more employment openings would be available to young professionals if the pandemic hadn’t happened.

“If this pandemic did not happen, then I truly believe companies would be willing to hire and open more positions for recent college graduates like myself,” Cutler said.

Jovan Cutler before his job interview with a communication agency in Duluth, GA.This was his first interview as a recent graduate of Auburn University .

While he is searching for jobs, Cutler is working on his Plan B . He will return to his alma mater as he continues to search for employment opportunities. Cutler is grateful for the opportunity but will make it his mission to employment possibilities.

“Currently I am in the process of returning to Auburn to work at Tiger Communications for about a month while I continue to search for other job opportunities. I am fortunate that I do have a backup plan at the moment but once that month ends, I will have to re-evaluate my options, as I might be coming back home to find part-time work or I might be continuing to work at Tiger Communications.”

Cutler’s short-term return to Tiger Communications has encouraged him during this time of uncertainty.

“I am glad that I will be doing something by going to work temporarily with Tiger Communications, and it’s encouraging to have some type of employment while I’m looking for my ultimate dream starter job,” Cutler said.

Cutler plans to remain prayerful during his job search and credits his courage during adversity to his faith.

“While I’m searching for jobs, I am definitely praying to God each night that I will be blessed with a great opportunity. Growing up in a Christian household, I have been taught that praying and putting trust in God will help you get through several tough situations. Along with praying, I have had to learn to have faith in myself and my abilities and not get discouraged because something doesn’t go my way, such as a job interview,” Cutler said.

Cutler understands that being unemployed during these times of uncertainty can be difficult for higher education graduates, but he encourages them not to give up and remain positive while searching.

“It may be challenging but continue to keep your head up, be optimistic and keep applying for jobs frequently because you never know what’s going to appear on a daily basis,” Cutler said.