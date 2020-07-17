Clayton County athlete prepares for an unpredictable school year

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – In March, schools across America closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This led to quick changes for students’ education and extracurricular activities. Many spring sports had their season cancelled.

For student-athletes like Kaylyn Thompson, this affected her emotionally and physically.

“It upset me a lot because I was super excited to play,” said Thompson. “We couldn’t play that many games. I haven’t practiced during quarantine, my mom won’t let me out of the house.”

Thompson is a rising senior at Jonesboro High School, where she has played soccer for her school’s team for the past two years. Her positions are defense and midfielder. Thompson says she experienced a short soccer season due to the weather in combination with the COVID-19 pandemic. As an athlete in quarantine, she says it brought many changes to her life as a student and athlete.

“Quarantine has affected me physically because I obviously wasn’t going out and practicing,” says Thompson. “My stamina isn’t where it was before quarantine.”

Clayton County Public Schools have released a plan for three potential ways of how they could move forward in the fall. As of now, the school system chose to proceed with a plan that allows some face-to-face instruction. The school system created an A-day and B-day schedule for students to have in person classes two times a week and use Friday as a dedicated online learning day.

Thompson says she has received her class schedule and intends to wear a mask everyday when she goes to school and practice more social distancing. She says she wants to achieve high grades and start the dual enrollment program.

Regarding athletics, CCPS has made the decision to transition to limited seating at sporting events, marking seats for social distancing, utilizing digital ticketing, and installing plexiglass barriers for concession stands. The county has not released practice and game sanitation guidelines.

Thompson says she has learned major lessons from this season and is slightly worried about her health given that soccer requires a lot of contact. She feels the upcoming school is at an unpredictable point.

“The school systems are very concerned about plans and organization of the school,” says Thompson “Things can change at any point in time. I say that because we really don’t know if we will be able to actually play this year.”

If CCPS is able to have a soccer season in spring 2021, Thompson says she has plans to make her season memorable. She intends to be captain of the team and lead the team to a winning season. As of now, students-athletes have not been updated on a full plan of how their upcoming seasons will operate.