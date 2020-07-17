Columbus Director of House of Heroes Remains Optimistic During COVID-19

After only a week of volunteering with House of Heroes (HOH), Susan Wood, was hired and fell in love with the organization. Now she has been the executive director since 2014. Starting in 2001, House of Heroes’ mission has been to honor military veterans, their spouses, and retired public safety officers.

With the help of volunteers, the organization has performed minor repairs to the homes of over 1100 veterans and retired public safety officers at no cost.

Typically, HOH assists anywhere from 75-100 veterans every year. To provide services efficiently HOH usually averages 30 projects in the spring, most of which take place on Saturdays. During the week volunteers groups from TSYS and Cascade Hills work on service projects.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, projects in March and April were cancelled leaving four teams of volunteers unable to serve.

“We had four teams of volunteers from TSYS, Cascade Hills, Northside Baptist and Pratt & Whitney that planned on volunteering. Each project was cancelled in March and April,” said Wood.

Since the pandemic, HOH has been able to assist a few veterans with critical safety issues in April and May. Volunteers were able to build two handicap ramps safely and rebuild a porch that was in poor condition. Additionally, HOH successfully delivered care packages to 265 veterans for 11 weeks utilizing drop off locations and vans donated by HQ Nissan.

Due to COVID-19, there have been no volunteers and no funding. However, HOH has continued receiving applications from veterans and retired public safety officers requesting assistance. At the beginning of the year the waiting list was 42 and now sits at 68, Wood anticipates the wait will take more time until funding and volunteer teams increase.

“The biggest changes to our daily operations was the challenge to say connected to our veterans and laying off employees due to lack of funding,” said Wood. Having provided 20 years of service to the community House of Heroes continues to serve veterans to the best of their ability. Moving forward Wood predicts HOH will continue to operate with a smaller staff and taking on fewer projects than they have in the past.