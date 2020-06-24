Columbus State graduate pushes through uncharted territory during COVID-19

As Americans scramble to fix their broken pieces, they are constantly on edge of the next worst thing coming to hurt them. One of the millions of Americans whose plans were completely disrupted is recent college graduate and former student athlete Noah Churchwell.

Churchwell lives in Columbus, Georgia and just obtained his degree Bachelor’s of Business Administration in Finance.

“I have had a job lined up with a company called Watermark Insights since June of last year. I was going to start working for them a month or so after I graduated. Due to COVID and their company having a decline in sales, their hiring process was put on hold for the foreseeable future. Due to COVID, I lost a job that I had lined up a year in advance.” said Churchwell.

“If the virus had never happened, I would be married (as of June 14th) and moving to Austin, Texas during the last week of June to start my new job. Now, our wedding has been pushed back to November 29th and I have completely shifted my career path,” said Churchwell.

Despite the unforeseen shift, Churchwell reminds himself to keep moving head first in the face of adversity and unprecedented times.

Churchwell’s thoughts on how companies are responding to the COVID crises is understanding. He’s aware that every company and institution is different, due to their own demands and personal goals.

“I believe it differs by industry. The grocery and logistics industry had an increase in demand for employees. In the service industry, and most industries, they no longer needed the same amount of people to run a shrinking business,” explains Churchwell.

“I believe that the working conditions are going to be dramatically different. Many companies didn’t believe that working from home (WFH) was possible and that the people needed to be together to work on projects and have meetings. But the truth came out during COVID, most workers can get the same work done and relatively quicker at the comfort of their own home. I believe the work environment will also be much different in the coming months compared to pre-COVID,” said Churchwell.

Churchwell’s hopes for the future are that many employees will be successfully able to work both remotely and in the office place concurrently. He also thinks that a rotation schedule of workers staying in the buildings for certain amount of time will greatly reduce the spread of any other viruses.