Columbus State student-athlete battles between going back home or staying in town

Wright Calhoun is a runner on the Cougars cross country team and a runner at Columbus State University. The most memorable season for the future film-producer was over before it ever began.

“I first learned about Covid-19 in late January and did not think much of it. During late February I realized my final season may get canceled,” Calhoun said.





The disappointment did not just come from Calhoun, it came from his teammates as well.

“Group chats are nice and it’s fun to see everyone and converse, but I miss waking up for morning practice. The feeling of huddling up before we break to start our morning runs. I just miss the team comradery. We pushed each other to be great day in and day out,” Calhoun said.

The Sumter County native has made Columbus, Ga. a second home while in college. Calhoun takes pride in his school work and making connections through relationships with everyone he comes across.

“I have great classmates. I can call on them on everything from advice about health to camera techniques,” Calhoun said.

Majoring in communication at CSU, Calhoun is passionate about film, where he says the communications department does a great job preparing students for the next level. They focus on aspects in corporate America, how to have the proper interview, how to set yourself up for the future in your career and how to form and make connections.

This summer Calhoun had planned to extend an assignment he worked on in class and go on vacation with his family.

The video assignment was postponed along with family vacations. The assignment involved numerous classmates along with teammates. The cast for the movie is sadly separated due to COVID-19 messing up the progress already made earlier in the semester.

“Staying socially distanced from friends has been hard for me but we still interact through video games and also interact in zoom calls every now and then. I’m disappointed about the delay of my film. I was really passionate about it,” Calhoun says.

The track star is not only distanced from his friends and loved ones he is also distanced from his professors as well. “ Online classes are hard to come by. I am used to getting direct feedback from a professor when I have a question. Now I have to send an email or schedule a zoom meeting to get a response. It’s just not the same,” Calhoun said.







The experienced runner still runs in his free time to stay fit and stay relaxed.

“I focus on core, stretching, running and push-ups. Running always calms me and is a great stress reliever,” said Calhoun.

The way to finish any marathon is to keep going and keep pushing until you reach the finish line. Covid-19 is just a bump in the road to Calhoun’s road to success but he will not stop until he passes the finish line.

Calhoun plans to finish up by next spring by then he will have received a degree in Communication with a concentration in film studies, completed his movie and got to interact with his friends and loved ones in hopes that the coronavirus will die down.