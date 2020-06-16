Coronavirus school closures impact student summers

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, students across the United States are experiencing abrupt interruptions to their formal schooling and summer plans. College and university students are affected by the abrupt transition from campus living to virtual learning and instruction. Monetary loss, living conditions, and a lack of resources have created domestic situations that are detrimental for all students.

“Online learning and postponed plans this summer means better communication with friends, teachers, and workplaces in order to get work done,” Braxton Simpson, Tennessee State University Senior said.

Simpson’s positions on campus as Student Trustee on the Board of Trustees and chapter President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. requires plans to implement resources and conflict management for students. Meetings with the board and surveys were used after the abrupt cancellations to assess students needs.

Braxton representing Board of Trustees and Alpha Kappa Alpha at Tennessee State University Homecoming parade

Braxton on Tennessee State University campus

Braxton displaying her role as chapter president at Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. meeting

Due to COVID-19 Simpson attended board meetings even after the cancellations to find ways to continue student engagement and accommodate their needs for the remainder of the spring semester activities.

While most students traveled back home, Simpson accounted for student appeals for those in need of campus living and led the conversation on the pass or fail system for the remainder of the semester’s curriculum.

“The TSU demographic is a large margin of African American students and graduate students that I wanted to make sure were supported and taken care of,” Simpson said.

Braxton displaying her role as chapter president at Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. meeting

After having to endure crisis management on campus, COVID-19 continues to affect Simpson at home. As President of her sorority chapter, the weekly programs that were to take place including mental health forums, courtyard Wednesdays, and Netflix parties were now Simpson’s responsibility to be planned virtually in order for students to attend.

Even after returning home, Simpson was uncertain about her plans to intern with Bayer, the number one agricultural and pharmaceutical company in the US. Finding transportation and housing were put on hold.

“I was scared because I wanted to continue my internship going into my senior year because I plan to obtain full employment after college,” Simpson said. “I am fortunate they did not cancel.”

Braxton in agricultural field during Bayer internship

Simpson is now a Bayer intern in the production, customer care, and sales fields. She spends most of her time working virtually from home and following social distancing guidelines when on site. Staying available, attending zoom calls, and interacting with customers online rather than in person are just few ways in which the pandemic has changed the typical workday and plan as an intern.

With the uncertainty and altered working environments, Simpson relieves stress by finding new motivation including eating breakfast upon waking up, sitting at a desk during work hours, and taking walks in the neighborhood to stay in shape.

“The pandemic has taught me to be still and evaluate how I can be a better person. I have been forced to interact with friends and the people I serve from afar,” said Simpson.

Simpson plans to overcome the interruptions and use her platform on Instagram to continue her live series “Woke Wednesdays” to speak on difficult societal issues, stress management, and entrepreneurship.