COVID-19 impacts Auburn Tigers Track Athlete

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn’s Track and Field student athlete Myra Mack has been staying motivated during the lockdown from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic by choaches and team members.

Auburn’s coaches and athletes have been pushing each other to still work out and stay fit to get better than the season before. Mack is a rising senior at Auburn University, majoring in pre-physical therapy, and also competes as a springs runner for indoor and outdoor track.

Mack participates in the 400-meter race, the 200-meter race, the four-by-four meter relay race, the 60-meter dash, and the 300-meter race. She has broken multiple records, including the 7A Alabama High School Athletic association record in the 400-meter race with a time of 55.54, when she won the state championship as a junior at Smiths Station High School.

Mack also holds the second fastest time in the 200-meter race in Smiths Station High School history, running it at 25.78.







While at Auburn University, Mack has placed several personal records. During her outdoor season in 2018 during the Tiger Track classic in the 200 meter-race, she placed a personal record time of 24.55 and ran a PR time of 55.75 in the 400-meter race. During the 2019 indoor season, she raised her PR in the 400-meter race, finishing at 56.21 with a personal best of 24,99 in the 200-meter race at the Bob Pollock Invitational.

During the 2019 outdoor season, Mack received a bronze medal in the 20-meter race, running a 24.15 at the Ole Miss Classic and 23.81 at Lawrence Memorial. While at the Lawrence Memorial, she won a gold in the 400-meter race with a personal best of 55.10.

Weeks before her junior year, outdoor season, the pandemic took a spark and changed things. The National Collegiate Athletic Association canceled all sports. Since the worldwide pandemic has become the new normal, Mack has been working out via zoom with coaches and teammates to prepare for the upcoming season.







While training, she’s not allowed on any tracks or in the weight room, which makes it harder for her to work out like she needs to. During this time, her coaches have been emailing her new at-home workouts weekly. Mack has also been running around her neighborhood and has placed herself on a strict diet.

“I am upset that season was taken away from me and my teammates because we have worked so hard preparing for it, we trained days and nights to get better from the indoor season to the outdoor season learning,” Mack said, talking about her feelings on the season ending early.

Myra Mack has achieved the following records throughout her athletic career: