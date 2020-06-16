CSU student opens up about their experience during the COVID-19 pandemic

Theresa Holzknecht is an Integrated Media major at Columbus State University who planned to graduate in Spring of 2020 but is now graduating in the Summer of 2020 due to changing circumstances from coronavirus disease.

Holzknecht’s summer plans changed after COVID-19 halted her life in March.

“This summer I had planned to send my resume out and really make a job out of finding the right job for me. Going back to school was a decision to create a second career for myself, so I wanted to find the right fit. I believe I still will do that, but my timeline may not align with my original plans” said Holzknecht.

Holzknecht says the pandemic has not only changed routines, but also unveiled how reliant on them people have become.

Photo taken of Holzknecht during internship before COVID-19

“Before COVID-19, I was attending classes at CSU and working at the NPACE (Nonprofit and Civic Engagement) Center of the Communication Department. My days were spent there until my kids got out of school. I’d then get home and start dinner preparations and help with homework. I usually waited until things settled in for the night before I’d start on my homework” said Holzknecht.

Since COVID-19, Holzknecht’s routine consists of hobbies such as gardening, photography, designing the web page for her gallery, meditating, staying productive and spending time with her family.

Photo taken by Holzknecht showing her new rock painting family hobby

“The biggest change for me as a result of COVID-19 has been my graduation plans. Because my children had to shift to school being online, I had to focus my attention on their lessons. It was very stressful, so I made the decision to delay my studies with a C-19 Incomplete: an incomplete available to college students who are unable to finish classes due to complications from COVID. I’ve since resumed my work now that my kids are out of school for the summer” said Holzknecht, when asked about the biggest changes during the pandemic and adjusting to her new normal.

As for the future, Holzknecht has decided to delay her plans for graduate school.

“I had been in the process of applying for graduate school when COVID-19 became a dangerous problem for our area in March. With all that we’re facing, I have delayed my applications. I actually have a compromised immune system due to Crohn’s disease, so I have to be careful and take a lot of precautions. Right now, I am comfortable with online classwork. Until COVID is controlled, I believe I’ll have to continue to be this vigilant,” said Holzknecht.

This pandemic has fostered growth and confusion for many students and those around them. Thinking about the many changes, Holzknecht says, “In a way, it’s stripped us of our identities or how we perceived ourselves professionally and personally.”

Selfie taken by Holzknecht running errands during COVID-19

Family and friend social gathering photos taken of Theresa Holzknecht before COVID-19

COVID-19 has forced people to become flexible, learning and confronting new things. While change is often scary at first, it allows for a reset and restructure for a new normal.