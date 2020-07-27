Fairburn theater sets guidelines to open during COVID-19

FAIRBURN, Ga. (WRBL) – The performing arts have seen tremendous change because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local theaters and community theater companies are at the top of the list of affected arts.

Jill Lucas, the president of the Southside Theatre Guild in Fairburn, Georgia, explains how COVID-19 has affected her community theater.

Southside Theatre Guild is Metro Atlanta’s oldest continually running community theater at 47 years old. Each year-long season offers four shows- a drama, a comedy, a family show, and a musical- that are entirely volunteer-run and operated.

“The thing that separates our theater from most of the theaters is that we have always been a total volunteer organization,” Lucas said. “That basically means that nobody ever gets paid for anything that they do at the theater, whether they’re directing a show, acting in a show, acting as ushers, cleaning the theater, building the sets, whatever.”

Lucas said that the only people who ever get paid are live musicians for the musicals.

The main expenses for the theater are maintenance and utilities. Usually, these costs are covered in large part by revenue from the productions. However, because of the regulations for COVID-19, Southside Theatre Guild was forced to change the plans for two shows this season.

“This past year, we do ask for donations, and some people will give donations,” Lucas said, talking about how the theater has covered expenses during the pandemic. “We also have what we call ‘sustaining members,’ which means there are some people who give a certain amount every month toward the theater. That helps us tremendously.”

Sustaining members of the theater contribute $25 or more each month to help the theater cover utilities, insurance, repair, replacement, and maintenance. The theater was once able to rely on ticket sales, grants, and donations, but the modern economic climate calls for the steady income that sustaining members provide.

Southside also occasionally runs on grants from Fulton County’s arts program for large maintenance projects. One such award came from the Fox Theater Institute in Atlanta to help fund Southside’s new roof this past year. Because of the pandemic, all grants are on hold indefinitely.

“We have been advised by several people that we were seeking grants from that they are not giving grants at this time,” Lucas said. “It’s mainly because of the uncertainty of everybody financially in terms of how this pandemic is going to affect them.”

Lucas says that the theater had to postpone their May production, changing the performance dates to kick off the next show season this October. This year’s summer musical will end the next season in the summer of 2021.

As the theater gears itself to open again in the fall, a theater committee is creating new guidelines to ensure the safety of the volunteers, the actors, and the patrons.

A contactless box office and social distancing will be among the new guidelines for the patrons. The box office will only sell about a third of the maximum capacity each show for social distancing. While Lucas says this is not the most profitable move, she says that it is the safest.

Lucas also said that the committee is talking about keeping the actors healthy while on and off stage. During rehearsals, everyone involved will be wearing masks and avoiding physical touch as much as possible.

During the actual shows, they will not be wearing masks or distancing on stage. Still, Lucas and the committee have taken measures to make sure each actor has a properly distanced dressing area with adequate sanitizers and disinfectants backstage.

Even in a global pandemic, Lucas thinks that the future of community theater and the performing arts is still looking bright.

“I think that there will always be a need for the arts,” she said. “People like to be entertained, number one. And people like to entertain. So, I think there will always be a place for the arts.”