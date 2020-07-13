Feeding the Valley impacted by COVID-19

This story was produced as part of the WRBL 2020 Summer Intern program

Feeding the Valley is one of eight regional food banks in Georgia and is a member of the Georgia Food Bank Association. Due to COVID-19, the organization has had to changeup some of their normal routines.

“We have had to expand our Mobile Pantry Program to reach more people in need,” said Carleen Frokjer, the Fund Development Administrator.

Frokjer has been with this food bank for five years, before becoming part of Feeding the Valley, she had a background in Corporate Communication. She previously worked for 19 years in the financial services industry.

As the Fund Development Administrator, she is responsible for supporting communications, marketing efforts, and public and media relations.

Frokjer’s main focus is to tell the story of the food bank and create and engage awareness throughout the community about hunger.

“I wanted to work for a non-profit organization where I could take my corporate communicate skills and talents and use them to make a non-profit successful,” said Frokjer. “I chose working at Feeding the Valley because of the scope of outreach the organization has by serving 18 counties.”

The core delivery channel to the communities they serve is through partner agencies, which are churches and non-profit organizations that provide food assistance to families in need. They collaborate with more than 275 partner agencies.

They purchase food from the food bank at 19 cents a pound. The food is distributed through food closets, food pantries, soup kitchens, and after school programs.

Over the last 12 months, 11 million pounds of food has been distributed out by Feeding the Valley in 18 county service areas through agencies and other food programs they operate.

The pandemic has impacted their normal operations because of furloughs, job losses, and business closures. People who have never been assisted by a food bank are now reaching out for help. Mobile pantries are now being operated in more areas. The amount of food they normally distribute has increased by 53 percent.

Feeding the valley depend greatly on help from volunteers. Volunteers gift thousands of hours yearly. Since the pandemic they have made restrictions about volunteers coming into the warehouse because of safety precautions from COVID-19. Since April, they have been receiving help from the National Guard.

Due to safety precautions no partner agencies are allowed inside the warehouse to shop. They are asked to shop online, and warehouse team members will gather their order and distribute it to them safely.

“Our Kids Café Program normally provides hot meals for kids after school at about 28 sites in Muscogee and Russell counties,” said Frokjer.

They are no longer able to provide that service because congregant feeding isn’t allowed during this pandemic, which caused some sites to close. They now offer a grab and go style meal that would include sandwiches, or kid friendly microwavable food that a child will be able to fix.