Former Troy University men’s basketball player decides what’s next for his career

TROY, Ala. (WRBL) – As hard as it can be, you must consider what’s next for you. Former Troy Men’s basketball point guard, Brandon Miller’s hoop dreams are still alive, but his priority for now is to just receive his degree.

Miller is a senior sports management major from Meridian, Mississippi who is graduating in July 2020. He began his collegiate career in 2015 at Troy University. As a freshman, Miller averaged the most minutes per game for any player coming off the bench.

Throughout his collegiate career, Miller has only missed one game that took place during his sophomore year. This season, he led the team in total steals and was ranked seventh in the Sunbelt Conference for steals per game.

Sometimes athletes will throw in athleticism to describe themselves, but Miller wants to be looked at and known for more than just his athletic abilities.

“I am a person who likes to just explore and venture out in different niches. I try to be versatile in everything I do and compliment everything I do,” said Miller.

As a point guard, Miller must be able to lead the team. Fraternity brother and former teammate, Darian Adams, says being a leader is something Miller doesn’t struggle with.

“Bj has always stepped up to lead,” Darian Adams, fraternity brother and teammate, said. “On and off the court he is a leader. Even within our fraternity, he steps up when needed as the president. He is going to make it far because he a natural born leader.”

Miller played all four years of his collegiate career at Troy University, meaning his eligibility for college ball has come to an end so it’s time to start looking at the next step. During the spring 2020 semester, Miller has worked a full-time job, been a full-time student, and helped his fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi, while continuing to stay in good shape.

“My focus is still the same and I want to play basketball while I still can,” Miller said. “Besides basketball, I’ve been looking into graduate school for the time being. I definitely want to be a sports agent overall and eventually venture out to coaching so I can have different aspects of the game from an agent perspective, a coach perspective, a player perspective, or even a friend. It’s important to be versatile, and to be able to adapt to different things.”

Since taking a semester off, Miller says it has been a weird adjustment but also a reliever at the same time because he can see what he’s been missing. After graduation in July, Miller will be going back to his hometown, Meridian, Mississippi, and from there will focus more on taking the steps needed to begin play overseas, but due to COVID-19 restrictions a lot will be on hold for sports.

“I definitely understand, with me being more mature, that one day the ball will stop bouncing,” Miller says. “I most definitely don’t want it to, but being at this age I understand it will, but my love for the game will never ever change.”