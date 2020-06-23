Georgia Southern graduate furloughed during pandemic

This story was produced as part of the WRBL 2020 Summer Intern program

Georgia Southern University alumnus Gabriel Gordon looked forward to stacking cash during his

gap year on his journey to further his education. On the road to success, obstacles are faced

and barriers must be broken.

The obstacle in Gordon and many others paths that has changed the world is the coronavirus

(COVID-19). He is a quiet individual, determined to be successful.

“I first learned about the coronavirus in January. I looked at it through a lens similar to Ebola. I

figured that it would be something that would spread a great distance, but would be more of an

epidemic rather than a pandemic,” says Gordon.

Abiding by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, forced people to completely cancel face to face interactions, leaving companies to furlough many of their workers.

Gordon says he had received notification of temporary closure from his store leader and had

only been working on reduced hours for a couple of days, before they were instructed by the

corporate office to shut down completely.

Gordon has been without a job going on two months now, informed with minimal feedback of

when the company plans to open back up and when he will be going back to work. In the midst

of a pandemic, He still planned on attending University of Texas at Dallas.

However, with the restrictions on safe travels and limited access on physical education spots,

Gordon has chosen to attend elsewhere.

“I am in the process of entering a Master’s program at Florida State University. When admitted, that is where I will be attending in the Fall,” said Gordon.

Gordon’s plans are to obtain a marketing degree to work in professional sports and or big brand organizations marketing departments.

“In order to reach long term goals, you have to set short term goes– viewed as a ladder to reach your dreams,” said Gordon.

Knocking an individual off of a concrete schedule can lead to one feeling stagnant on the journey to success. Gordon has spent his quarantine time reading, playing video games, home workouts, walks

around the neighborhood, researching apartments for school and cleaning projects.

He thinks that staying on a strict schedule and a balancing of time with different activities allows him to feel motivated and productive during the time of being at home. Gordon referred to the novel he’s been reading “Fanocracy” multiple times during the interview.

“The book expands on Building relationships with others in your community to establish

business and marketing ties. Which allows you to make your career experience better for you.”

Gabriel Gordon strives to be great and during his downtime on his road to success, whether it

be working out and improving health or reading a book to gain more knowledge he wants to

keep moving forward.