Georgia student faces canceled research, job hunting during COVID-19

This story was produced as part of the WRBL 2020 Summer Intern program

CARROLLTON, Ga. (WRBL) – In January, James Harris called his mother to discuss his summer plans. He had recently applied to several Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) programs at colleges across the U.S. and abroad. He daydreamed about spending his summer doing cutting edge research at Kansas State University, collaborating with other chemistry students at the University of North Texas, or presenting his findings at Austria’s University of Graz.

By mid-March, all of these programs would be canceled. Harris would soon find himself scrambling to find a backup plan, as concerns about the coronavirus caused his college campus and the surrounding community to shut down.

James attempts to conduct independent research, but he lacks access to the necessary resources and equipment.

With local parks closed, James gets exercise by walking around UWG’s empty campus (Photos by Mallory Harris)

Harris, 20, is a senior chemistry major at the University of West Georgia. With his sights set on graduate school, he’s spent much of his undergraduate career applying for research opportunities. As a sophomore, Harris was rejected by the three REU programs he applied for. His professors assured him that most students accepted to REU programs were juniors.

“I had been told by my professors that I would be a very promising candidate for an REU, and I had high hopes for my junior year,” Harris said.

As a junior, Harris applied for eight REU programs. Students accepted to these research programs are provided housing and receive a stipend for living expenses. For Harris, an REU was both an opportunity for experience and a financial resource for the summer.

James attended the University of West Georgia because of its strong chemistry department and research opporutnities (Photo by Mallory Harris)

Admission decisions were supposed to be finalized in March. The second week of March, during Harris’s spring break, UWG joined other University System of Georgia schools in announcing impending campus closures amid mounting concerns about the coronavirus.

“When schools shut down, I began to realize REU’s probably wouldn’t be happening,” Harris said.

When UWG ceased the majority of their campus operations, Harris lost his federal work-study job as a research assistant in the chemistry department. As colleges across the nation announced the cancellation of their summer REU programs, Harris knew he needed to find a summer job.

“My initial reaction to losing my REU was disappointment,” Harris said, “but it quickly turned into a scramble to figure out what my fallback plan was.”

As mandatory shelter-in-place orders and business closures were announced, job openings in Carrollton dwindled. Harris applied wherever he could—mainly warehouse or grocery store positions. He wondered if his odds would be better back home in Columbus, Georgia.

It wasn’t until the end of May that Harris would land a job. His friend, an assistant manager at Dollar General, informed him of a recent opening. Now, Harris works 40 hours a week unloading supply trucks and stocking shelves.

When his summer research plans were canceled amid concerns about the coronavirus, James searched for a summer job for two months before finding an ope (Photo by Mallory Harris)

When he’s not at work, Harris struggles to find entertainment in a town still in the initial phases of reopening public spaces. While restaurants and shops are beginning to open back up, lingering safety concerns keep Harris at home.

James Harris rests in his apartment after his shift at Dollar General (Photo by Mallory Harris)

Many of his friends had to leave Carrollton when their student housing abruptly closed. An avid kayaker and hiker, he contents himself with taking long walks around an empty campus. On his walks, he passes the Technology Learning Center, the home of his chemistry courses and a reminder of his dashed research plans.

Harris briefly considered conducting independent research this summer, but he doesn’t have access to the necessary files or equipment. Before his federal work-study abruptly came to an end, he was co-writing a scientific paper for presentation at the

Southeastern Regional Meeting of the American Chemical Society (SERMACS) in October. Even if his research wasn’t on hold, there is a possibility that SERMACS will not take place this year.

While Harris is disappointed about the cancellation of his summer plans, he is most concerned about his upcoming applications to graduate school. An upcoming senior, he’s exhausted his summer research opportunities.

“This was my last opportunity to get a taste of the grad school experience before applying,” Harris said.

Without the impressive distinction of an REU on his resume, his graduate school application will rely heavily on his test scores and GPA.

Harris’ experience isn’t unique. Many students were affected by the cancellation of summer research opportunities. Harris hopes his lack of research experience will be mirrored by other graduate school applicants affected by COVID-19.

“I know the students applying to grad school with me are in the same boat,” Harris said, before adding, “I don’t know how this summer will affect me long-term. I just hope it’s a temporary setback.”