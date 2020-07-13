Georgian steps up to help local food supply during COVID-19

As COVID-19 has swept through the state, places all around Georgia have experienced a shortage in food supply and other goods. Many food chains have tried to stay financially sound as the recession hits, but many have been unsuccessful. There are some citizens who are determined to help make a difference for these failing organizations.

Taylor posing for a picture in the midst of packaging. (Photo courtesy of Taylor Smith)

One of many people who have actively tried to combat the pandemic’s repercussions is Taylor Smith. Smith is a former collegiate baseball player and graduate of Reinhardt University with a degree in Business. He currently works as a Customer Service Manager at IntelliTrans and is pursuing his MBA in Operations Chain Management at University of Georgia.

This past March, Smith had the opportunity to do philanthropic work for the Atlanta Public School system. His tasks were helping them distribute food to various families across the district. Smith was surprised by how high the demand was for the goods because of the pandemic.

The neighborhoods were provided meals by those in the Atlanta Public School district, specifically in the South Fulton region. The meals consisted of sack breakfast and lunches that were paired together per child in the household.

“From what I saw, it was not uncommon to see three to four kids in a single household that all needed food for that day. I believe the final bag count for just my bus alone, which consisted of a bus driver, school resource officer, and myself was 377,” explained Smith.

Smith says the community service was not exactly a cake walk. The volunteers had to pack lunches, while also staying six feet apart to maintain social distancing in cramped spaces.

“The challenged were of course the distancing aspect. Working in relatively close corridors, plus a lot of exchanging of items touched by others.” said Smith. “I would say they easily had to have eclipsed packaging over 1000 bags of food just on the day I was there.”

Smith said they had to adhere to cleanliness rules were they when working in close places. Smith said how the distribution method was very methodical and strategic.

“The safety precautions that we took were the use of latex gloves and we distributed the food through the windows to provide a bit of a barrier between us and the people we were handing food to” said Smith.

After the meals were packed, they were transported out to the bus lane, where they were loaded up on the buses by a mix of volunteers and school resource officers.

Workers spread out as they package the boxes with food. (Photo courtesy of Taylor Smith)

“I helped with this when I first when I first arrived, but eventually got assigned to a bus.” said Smith. “That is when we began going on a designated route to distribute the food. When we ran out, we went back to the school, loaded up more bags, then hit the road again.”

Smith says his bus took a total of two loads and was able to distribute all the bags of food they were provided.

Smith highlights the profound effect his gestures of assisting the Atlanta Public School system had on himself.

“Overall, it was really a great experience and felt really rewarding. The opportunity really opened my eyes, not to just how much effort goes into these types of initiatives, but also how crucial school lunches are for those hurting financially.” closes Smith.