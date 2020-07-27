High school sweethearts stand by each other during universal changes

In the wake of COVID-19, couples everywhere have been forced to rethink their relationships. Some couples have had to limit the amount of times they see each other, while others have had to put a hold on their travel plans. Although a lot of them have had to put parameters around what they do in their relationship, there a few who have taken a leap of faith and moved their relationship with each other.

One of those couples who have decided to get engaged are local Georgians Zachary Justice and Grayce Guthrie. They are rising sophomores attending Wheaton College. Justice runs cross country at Wheaton and majors in Applied Health Science, while Guthrie is studying Applied Health Science and Computer Science.

Justice decided to pop the question after several years of dating Guthrie. They became friends when they first met back in seventh grade at Whitefield Academy. Justice always had an affinity for Guthrie, and vice versa, but they never expected their relationship to go so far over time.

“We met in seventh grade. We were friends for a while, but things really didn’t take off until second semester. People always told us we should get married, and after we started talking to each other, things just took off,” said Justice.

Justice says while they both liked each, they decided to build their relationship as friends due to them being children at the time.

“We had to wait a while since we were so young, but we have so many good memories from middle and early high school just growing up together! Dating and knowing Grayce has been the best experience in my life and one of the best memories of hers,” said Justice.

Justice said their decision to get married simply felt right to him and Guthrie. He acknowledged that every situation is different, but knows it’s the right time for him and Guthrie.

“We’ve always wanted to get engaged younger than most people do. We started dating so young that it just made sense for us. We didn’t have to many concerns with the pandemic. At the beginning of everything, we couldn’t see each other, so that was hard. But in the end, it just allowed me to surprise her even easier,” said Justice.

Justice also says COVID-19 didn’t have a negative impact on his relationship because he already had plans to be engaged with Guthrie.

“To be honest, COVID-19 has not really changed the trajectory of our relationship. Some people ask if we got engaged because of COVID-19, but we always knew we wanted to be engaged soon,” said Justice.

Guthrie speaks about how COVID-19 wasn’t a halt, but more of a wakeup call for her to take action.

“COVID-19 did reinforce to me though that life is short and if Zach and I can serve God, it’s better together than apart,” said Guthrie.

Guthrie also says that marriage for her felt imminent due to the Lord’s calling for her and Justice to use their marriage to emulate Christ’s love for the church and his disciples.

“There’s no reason to wait longer for marriage. It may be the path less traveled, but that’s the path we should be on as Christians anyway. We are so excited for what the future holds. We know marriage won’t be easy, but we hope to use it to glorify God and show people what His love looks like,” said Guthrie.

Justice agrees with Guthrie and says his vision for his marriage and how the world at large will affect it are optimistic and focused.

Family has always been a significant linchpin in both Justice’s and Guthrie’s lives. They aim to create a healthy and prosperous environment for each other and their future family to thrive in.

“We love family, fun and laughter, and we are excited to go on many adventures together. As far hopes for the world, we hope to see a healthy world and a world of truth and love. A place where our kids can grow, flourish, make friends, learn and love the Lord,” said Justice.