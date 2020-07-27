How the voice affects transgender Americans

Many people may not stop to consider the transgender voice and how it affects transgender individuals. However, for many transgender people, the sounds of their voices are something they think about often.

Brianna Carswell (she/them) is a junior social studies education major at Troy University. She was assigned male at birth but identifies as a demigirl who is partially female and partially nonbinary. She explained that her voice is one of her greatest insecurities.

“For me, my voice is always a struggle,” Carswell said. “I pass fairly well, physically speaking, but the moment I open my mouth it’s like a coin flip if people will perceive it as a feminine voice or a masculine one. In a world where communication is so important that can be a tad disheartening to people who don’t want to be out to literally every person they see.” The American Psychiatric Association describes gender dysphoria as “a conflict between a person’s physical or assigned gender and the gender with which he/she/they identify.”

Voice dysphoria, a type of gender dysphoria, is the distress of having a voice or voice type that does not coincide with a person’s gender identity. While voice dysphoria isn’t a concern for every transgender person, it is a common source of discomfort.

There are many ways that transgender people can change their voices to be more gender-affirming. Among these are voice training, hormone therapy, and laryngeal surgery.

Surgical means of changing the voice are risky and invasive. The procedures may not produce the ideal results, and the effects are not always permanent, according to Mayo Clinic. Not to mention, the cost for vocal surgery is less than desirable.

A much more cost-effective way to achieve a voice change, specifically in the case of a female-to-male transition, is through the hormone testosterone.

“In the future, when I’m on testosterone, my voice will lower automatically along with other things that happen. Therefore, voice training doesn’t seem to be something that I feel is pressing,” said Tyson Glenn (he/him), a senior hospitality, sport, and tourism management major from Decatur, Alabama.

Unfortunately, achieving a gender-conforming voice isn’t always as easy as relying on a pill, injection, or ointment. For those who go through a male-to-female transition, once the voice drops during puberty, hormones cannot reverse the voice change.

If started early enough, hormone blockers can prevent the voice change in young people experiencing gender dysphoria. However, not all parents are understanding or accepting of their transgender children. Additionally, not all transgender people knew or understood their gender identity until later in life.

For many transgender people- masculine, feminine, and nonbinary- voice training is the most achievable method of producing a gender-affirming voice.

When surgery is not an option for transgender feminine and nonbinary people who want higher voices, voice training can help raise the voice.

“What I would like is to be able to, more or less, have a speaking voice that can be read as feminine,” said Alice Rivera (she/her), a junior American/Latin American history major from Daphne, Alabama. For Rivera, voice training is an essential part of her transition.

Testosterone is not always accessible to young people, and sometimes individuals may not want all the changes that come with the hormone. Therefore, transgender masculine and nonbinary people who want lower voices can also seek change through voice training.

“There are certain environmental factors that play into getting on testosterone,” said Wiley Wiggins (they/them), a sophomore studio art major from Repton, Alabama. “For me, it’s

COVID, money, and parents. And, as of this moment, the only change that I’m really looking for is a deepening of my voice.”

Many young transgender people do not have monetary or emotional support from their parents. This makes access to hormones, gender-affirming surgeries, and voice training much narrower.

Young mothers like Mary Clifford from Newnan, Georgia, are raising the next generation with careful consideration of the issues of the past.

Clifford has seen the struggle young members of the LGBTQ+ community go through in both the media and through personal relationships, particularly the fear of coming out to parents and loved ones.

“I can’t imagine the pain I would feel if I knew that it was that hard for Eloise to talk to me about who she is,” Clifford said. “I haven’t ever experienced any of that, so I would just try to kind of take her lead on it and be there to have her back.”

Voice training and transgender voice recognition are important in this day and age. People express themselves through speech and through song; they express themselves through voice.

“I think it’s (transgender voice training) important because of my ignorance on it,” said Jade Catrett (he/him), a cisgender ally from Jacksonville, Florida. “I’m very comfortable as a man. I like to be a man. I like my beard, all that jazz. It goes to the extent, in video games, I prefer to play as a man because I exist as a man on most forms of my consciousness.”

Catrett went on to explain how, as a cisgender person, he understands gender dysphoria.

“If that were different for any reason,” Catrett continued, “I think I would be pretty f***ed up about it. I have the good luck that all the stars aligned as far as that was concerned. So, for anyone else, whatever helps them through that. I’m a pretty big fan of doing what you want as long as it don’t hurt other people and makes them feel comfortable in their own skin.”