Huntsville Assistant Living Facility Effected By COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – There are over 2,300 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, Alabama and more than 10 deaths. Recently, Alabama law makers made it mandatory for all citizens to wear a face mask in public.

Taking this into account coupled with cases steadily rising, one assistant living facility is exercising new strategy to protect their residence.

Claudia Niter, Property Manager at First Seventh Day Adventist Towers, says the staff is taking the appropriate measures to ensure that residence, staff and visitors are unable to contracting COVID-19.

“The majority of our residence are seniors with underlying chronic medical conditions who could easily catch the virus, so our team is stepping up their game and using proactive measures to ensure everyone is safe,” said Niter. “We periodically do temperature checks on staff members and visitors. And encourage them to constantly wipe down their work areas. We are sanitizing and disinfecting the community areas such as hallways, elevators, and restrooms.”

Niter says whenever the staff must interact with residence, visitors or each other, they are required to check temperatures and wear face coverings to prevent spreading germs to one another.

“Before residence can enter the office, we have to check their temperatures. They must wear a face mask and if they do not have one, then we can provide them with one,” Niter said.

After a resident exits the office, Niter says staff members must put on gloves and disinfect the chairs and the office itself. Niter uses Lysol or store brand disinfecting spray to decontaminate items. As the towers slowly reopens, Niter says visitors are required wear face covering mask and sign in and out.

“For a few weeks, we suspended visitations to the public, but we are steadily opening. Anyone who plans on visiting a resident must wear a face mask. We like to keep record of who comes in and out of the building just in cases a visitor may have the virus, so we require them to check in and out,” Niter said.

Niter says most activities are paused because of the increasing cases of the virus within the area.

“Usually, every Thursday residence play BINGO in the community room and have church services on every fourth Sunday but we had to put activities on pause because of the rising cases in the county,” Niter said.

However, the residents can conduct some of their activities outside such as birthday parties and drive thru housewarming events. In addition, Niter says a food truck visit the towers twice a month to supply residence with goods during troubling times.

TW Cleaning, a third-party cleaning service, disinfects the entire building along with a housekeeper who does daily cleaning. Presently, the staff is establishing hand sanitizing station.

“We are currently in the process of setting up hand sanitizer stations throughout the building for residence, staff, and visitors. Staying germ free is a top priority for everyone. We will have them on every floor and several in the community room,” Niter said.

In the meantime, Niter says the staff urges residences to take necessary action to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We encourage the residences to stay home if they are not feeling well or have a fever. We encourage them to wash their hands several times a day for at least 20 seconds. We believe if all residence limits their social interactions and practice social distancing, it is a great start to slowing the spread,” Niter said.