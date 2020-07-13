Jackson country ministry provides food and fellowship during COVID-19

This story was produced as part of the WRBL 2020 Summer Intern program

ATHENS, Ga. (WRBL) – Health concerns and financial struggles exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic have made the grocery store a stressful place for many families. However, once a month, iServe Ministries transforms a Kroger parking lot into a place of hope.

On June 27, Athens residents poured into the parking lot of the Kroger on College Station Road for iServe’s food truck event. By 7 a.m., a line of families eagerly waited to peruse makeshift aisles of milk crates, mounds of bread, and stacks of canned goods.

By 9 a.m., iServe volunteers had given away 33,000 pounds of food, assisting an estimated 420 families struggling with food insecurity.

As some iServe volunteers helped families pack their cars with food, others shared Bible verses and words of encouragement over a loudspeaker. “I’m glad you’re here, but I pray you don’t have to be here next month,” one volunteer said.

Jeff Grant, founder and president of iServe Ministries, says the organization’s goal is to “end generational poverty in Northeast Georgia.” Founded in Jackson County in 2009, iServe has been serving the Athens community for the past two years.

Three times a month, iServe volunteers travel to Commerce, Pendergrass, and Athens for food truck events. Through a partnership with The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, iServe spends $800 to purchase a 48-foot trailer loaded with food for each event. Among the available food items are canned goods, milk, produce, snacks and more.

Before COVID-19 forced volunteers to maintain a safe distance, these events provided much more than food.

“When there’s not a pandemic going on, we give away free clothes and do haircuts. Basically we try to get any organization out here that has material or information that would help. We try to make it a one-stop shop,” Grant says.

Even though the pandemic has temporarily forced them to limit their efforts to food distribution, iServe is busier than ever. In Athens alone, Grant estimates that the organization now assists 500 families a month, up from the typical estimate of 300 families.

Grant says that iServe has also expanded their Bags of Love initiative, a weekly food delivery operation in which 55 volunteers deliver food to children who rely on school lunch programs. With schools and daycares shut down, Grant estimates that 400 families now rely on this program.

iServe has a thriving volunteer network, often partnering with student ministries like UGA’s Wesley Foundation for Athens events. Grant says that people interested in iServe’s mission can assist by volunteering or donating food. While he stresses the importance of donating protein-rich foods and nonperishable items, he also encourages volunteers to donate snacks.

“Things that people don’t think about donating are snack items, but when you’re a kid and relying on food donations, snacks are really exciting. It’s not the healthiest food, but it sure makes the heart feel good to have some Oreos every now and then,” Grant says.

Northeast Georgia residents interested in attending a food truck event or supporting iServe’s mission can learn more at www.iserveministries.org.