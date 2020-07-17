Jehovah Witness women remain encouraged despite adjustments due to COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness has been closed until further notice. The decision was made by members of the Governing Body of Jehovah’s Witnesses in March 2020 to ensure the safety of others.

Paula Niter, of Memphis, Tenn., was raised in a Jehovah’s Witness household. She was baptized as a Jehovah’s Witness in 1989 along with her older sister. She has participated in several roles in her congregation and is devout in her faith. Niter says the biggest adjustment she had to make was having to operate Zoom during weekly meetings.

“I have never heard of Zoom before and I have never used it, so I was in for a challenge during weekly gatherings. For instance, I was so used to raising my hand and making comments during in-person meetings and it was challenging having to figure out how to patriciate during meetings on Zoom. I would click the wrong buttons and sometimes, I would log off the entire meeting by accident. I could not understand how it was going to happen but with prayer, it works out great,” Niter said.

Jehovah’s Witness’s trademark public preaching activities such as mobile cart witnessing, and door-to-door ministry have been suspended. Despite this change, Niter says she is still able to preach and share bible-based literature to those in surrounding areas.

“We are doing letter writing, telephone witnessing and some of our people that we met before COVID-19 we are connecting with them still letter writing by the telephone and via zoom,” Niter said.

Niter says she conducts bible studies online, but the process is even more trying.

“Now, I am able to conduct my bible students via Zoom. I am grateful that I am able to find time to preach during these times. The stress is greater since we are close to the end of this wicked system. There is an urgency to complete the work Jesus commanded us to complete,” Niter said.

Niter says she is still able to make monthly monetary donations to her congregation and the worldwide work of Jehovah’s Witnesses amid the pandemic. She makes monthly contributions online through the official website for Jehovah’s Witnesses, JW.org.

Jehovah’s Witnesses are having their annual convention over Zoom. This year’s theme is “Always Rejoice.” This will be the first time in the religion’s history that the gathering will be held entirely online. Niter says that she is appreciative that there will be a convention this year in the present climate.

“With all that is going on in the world, due to the deadly pandemic I didn’t know if we going to have a convention this year, but I remained prayerful. This one is entitled “Always Rejoice” and we are having it over Zoom,” Niter said.

Niter manages to stay encouraged by Christian entertainment during these troubled times.

“The videos and songs on JW Broadcast really keep me motivated during these times. My daughter and I watch faith-strengthening videos and sing, then we will have discussions and it is truly refreshing. I am thankful that we are able to still watch encouraging songs and videos during these unprecedented times,” Niter said.

Moreover, Niter remains encouraged by conversing with spiritual family, prayer, and meditation.

“I stay encouraged by calling the sisters and brothers. I pray to Jehovah for peace and calmness. I read the literature and meditate on Jehovah’s love for me,” Niter said.

Niter says that she thought she misses her spiritual brothering; she cannot wait to reunite with them. However, spiritual leaders within her congregation manage to make visits and remain in touch with members.

“I miss seeing the brothers’ and sisters’ smiling faces and hearing the laughter. I will be patiently waiting to catch up in person with my friends. In the meantime, our local elders still make shepherding calls and zoom meetings to make sure that we are safe, and our spiritual needs are met,” Niter said.