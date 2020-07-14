Lifestyle lockdown: reporter adapts during global pandemic

Before the pandemic, Danielle Banda would attend meetings, meet with sources, interact with the production team, and report live.

She held this TV news routine at her station KVEO-TV, where she works as a correspondent of an entertainment and lifestyle show.

Since she began working with the station in January, Banda would have many excursions in and outside of the newsroom in order to do her job. When the threat of COVID-19 grew closer, her workplace had to change protocol to keep everyone safe.

“We actually started pretty early on, I think it was right after February. We were told to work remotely from our homes,” Banda said. “Before the state of Texas had a lockdown.”

After issuing the work from home order, the company was generous and assisted their workers with any technology they may have needed including phones, laptops, and internet hotspots. For Banda’s reporting, she went from live shots and studio time to online calls.

“We started using Zoom, we started using Skype, we started using FaceTime on our company phones. We didn’t really do anything live,” Banda said.

Instead of live segments, the show combined different prerecorded elements to create their show, which featured videos from web conferences and correspondents.

“The one-hour live show turned into a one hour prerecorded show. We would kinda be working a little extra overtime putting the show together,” Banda said. “We really utilized editing to replace the live aspect and we really utilized video conferencing to make sure all of the team could stay in communication.”

After the initial stay at home orders, Banda and some other members of her station started to return to work, but not as usual.

“We actually received notification that we will not go live and be in person as regular until August,” Banda said.

While the show is still prerecorded, Banda and her coworkers must follow guidelines to keep themselves and their sources safe, such as using boom mics instead of personal mics for guests, and making sure to have a limited number of speakers together on camera.

Even though Banda is working away from home, many of her coworkers are still at home such as other reporters, those in marketing, the digital team, and general managers.

“As far as production in studio, I’ve noticed a difference because we have one person running prompter and then I’m the only other person on set,” Banda said. “As far as actual routines, it’s normal. But as far as the way we communicate, we’re getting adjusted still, you know?”

Banda said it has definitely been a learning process to stay safe at work during the pandemic. Though she used to wear a face mask on camera, she later removed it so her voice would be clear during recording.

“We wanted to set a good example for the public as well as be safe for ourselves, but we were instructed to go ahead and take off the masks for on camera purposes,” Banda said. “But probably until August, we’ll keep trying to be as safe as possible.”

Her workplace still has several precautions in place to keep everyone safe, like marks on the floor to visualize keeping a distance of six feet and restricting access to every other chair and bathroom stall to maintain that distance.

“Our general manager has been very, very good about sending an email throughout the whole station every month with updates on how we’re progressing through the station as a whole, and what changes we’ve made,” Banda said.