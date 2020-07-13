Local ministry provides hunger relief in Carroll County, during COVID-19

CARROLLTON, Ga. (WRBL)- Sue McGukin, of Carrollton, Ga., has spent the past few months providing hunger relief to her community during the COVID-19 pandemic. She directs the Open Hands Ministry, serving the Carroll, Heard, and Haralson Counties, and partnered with 17 local churches and the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

In her six years serving as Executive Director at Open Hands, McGukin has never dealt with anything like COVID-19. She and the Open Hands staff have made several adjustments to continue operations, during COVID-19.

“We have always believed that adapting and changing what you are given is how you succeed and how you help,” said McGukin.

In March, Open Hands moved all operations outside and changed its work model. The organization could no longer host its customers indoors safely, with social distancing in place. Moving outside was the most difficult challenge Open Hands faced in adapting to COVID-19, but things began to run smoothly after some trial and error.

McGukin and her staff have been operating a drive-thru to better accommodate its customers and ensure that everyone is safe, especially since the number of customers has doubled in the pandemic.

“One of my biggest fears was that a volunteer could get sick. I felt like that might scare a lot of people away, but we never had anyone fall ill,” said McGukin.

All Open Hands volunteers and staff members are also wearing masks and gloves, while preparing and giving away food bags. When distributing groceries to customers, the Open Hands staff puts bags in the trunks of vehicles to resist close contact.

In May alone, Open Hands served nearly 3,000 individuals with 45,000 pounds of food donated by the Atlanta Food Bank.

McGukin says the organization prepares bags in advance so they needed more volunteers. In fact, Open Hands has at times had too many volunteers. People in the community are continually showing up to offer help.

“We just have a very good group of flexible people who are willing to do whatever, and that has continued on through COVID-19,” said McGukin.

In addition to meeting the high demands for food supply, Open Hands continues to provide financial assistance to those in need.

Before COVID-19, applicants went through an in-person interview process to share their stories with the Open Hands staff. The interviews help the organization choose who to offer financial assistance to, in addition to other support services.

The interview process is now being done electronically through phone calls. However, the purpose of interviewing those applicants remains the same.

“People get to feel valued and loved. Our interviewers laugh with our guests, they cry with our guests, and they pray with our guests,” said McGukin. “It is a very much a mutual interaction that helps us know how to better help them.”

Open Hands has witnessed an outpouring of support from other people, churches, organizations, and businesses in the community. Whether it is through financial assistance or other resources, it is evident that people have a desire to help.

Despite the complications COVID-19 has caused, Open Hands continually works to fulfill its mission to help those in need. The organization has lifted restrictions for customers, allowing them to come more often.

“Now, we are not turning anyone away at all. They used to be able to only come once a month, now they can come twice a month,” said McGukin.