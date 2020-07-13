Macon man works to feed those in need due to COVID-19

MACON, Ga. (WRBL)—Due COVID-19 lower income families, without access to food and groceries may struggle to sustain the months ahead. Over the last four months, Macon natives have pulled together to create opportunities for families in need to receive bundles of food or just a meal for the day. One of those natives, Erion Smith, has deep ties to feeding his community.

Smith is a resident of Macon’s historic Pleasant Hill community and comes from a family with strong ties to Pleasant Hill and understands the power of a good meal. His mother runs a restaurant out of her home, where people from all over the city come to enjoy a good meal on Sunday afternoons.

“My mom worked three or four jobs sometimes to feed us. When we lost our dad to the system, she stepped up to take care of us herself and became the ‘candy lady’ of the neighborhood. She always cooked these big meals for us,” Smith said.

This year, Smith ran for a county commissioner seat in District 5, which includes the Pleasant Hill area. After the election process, his campaign fed voters who presented their Georgia voter stickers, no matter who the ballot was cast for.

“The goal was to get people to just vote. It’s important to get young people in the community active in the election process, and we just wanted to do something special for them,” Smith said.

On May 15, Smith and friends delivered boxes of food to families who had been displaced. The Food Box Initiative was hosted at the Mattie Hubbard Playground on Juneteenth by the Mosaic Development, a non-profit known to support other non-profits, individuals with finding employment, affordable spaces to operate, and funding opportunities.

The Mentors Project of Bibb County delivered food to 100 children on May 23, with the assistance of Smith and some friends from surrounding neighborhoods. the spirit of community has shown itself throughout the city. In East Macon, a food drive was held at a local grocery store, supported by local clergy, community leaders, and school officials.

Smith and his family, in the Pleasant Hill community and wants people to know that understands the hardships being faced during this difficult time.

Smith understands that food drives aren’t enough to sustain a community whose closest grocery store is nearly twenty minutes away. He plans to use an old Kroger building, where he’s gotten support from the building’s owner to provide better access to food in the community.