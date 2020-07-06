Macon native talks digital media landscape, says “It’s bigger than all of us”

Macon, Ga. (WRBL) – One Macon native, 22-year-old Jada Lowe, is always working. She owns a digital media company, Limitless Creations 4 U, which specializes in digital media production and provides businesses with branding services like logos and business cards.

Even with the socially distant model of commerce, Lowe hopes to make customers feel comfortable with their online interactions.

“Right now, we’re focusing on the logos and business cards, but also handle anything print related. Our services are completely online, but I wanted to make people feel like they’re getting the one on one experience, online,” Lowe said.

The small business owner, operating primarily from Facebook, has not slowed down one bit since the start of the pandemic. In fact, it’s been the opposite for Lowe.

A report from census.gov stated that 84% of small business owners have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus COVID-19. Lowe recognizes that she is fortunately not one of that percentage, noting that the surge is largely due to the surge in start-up business, as a result of quarantine.

“People are at home and they’re starting new businesses and picking up new skills. Then they come to me,” Lowe said.

In addition to being an entrepreneur, Lowe serves full-time as Director of Media Communications at Bibb Mt. Zion Baptist Church in sub-south Macon. Like many, Bibb Mt. Zion has moved to a completely virtual experience, with streaming services on multiple days throughout the week.

As director, Lowe handles all graphics and visual presentations for the church’s many virtual programs, in addition to filming and editing segments.

“We’re releasing content several days a week, so I’ve got to stay on top of those things. I’m new to this kind of leadership role, so I’m always trying to learn as much as I can, as fast as I can to make sure that everyone is on the same page. It’s a lot but I have a great team,” Lowe said.

When asked what she hoped to leave with customers, Lowe said “It’s bigger than me. It’s bigger than all of us. I’m just providing an image to the gifts and services that people are sharing with the world. It’s a small, but big thing to think about. So I give my best to every client.”

Lowe said that in the future, she hopes to add videography to her list of services for Limitless Creations 4 U, but for now, she has no shortage of work to handle.