Making a change in food insecurity during COVID-19

ATLANTA, Ga.(WRBL)–Food Insecurity amongst children is a common issue addressed in different ways by local communities. In Columbus, Ga., Kids Summer Cupboard is a program started five years ago by WRBL News 3 to assist the Feeding the Valley’s Kids Café Summer Meals Program for local children.

Typically, Feeding the Valley utilizes their program to provide hot meals during the school year and summer to children at 28 sites in Muscogee County. The program expands in the summer to service more sites. They work to raise awareness about child hunger and support the summer meals program with food and funds to provide these meals.

Due to COVID-19, Feeding the Valley utilized more time and advocacy to extend their resources in different ways with their budget. As a result of the pandemic, the need for food assistance in the west, central, and southwest regions of Georgia has increased by 53 percent.

“The pandemic has stretched our budget significantly because we have seen an increase in food distribution by more than 50 percent,” said Carleen Frokjer, Fund Development Administrator for Feeding the Valley. “We have had to change our Kids Café Program to grab and go meals because we cannot do congregant feeding because of safety precautions.”

Frokjer says they started to purchase the necessary items that are not always given by their retail donors. Financial assistance in combination with traditional food donations provides a large assistance to the program.

The organization has shifted to more kid friendly foods that children can actually fix for themselves such as microwaveable meals, juice boxes, fruit and vegetable cups, cereal bars, and small raisin boxes.

Frokjer also says that Feeding the Valley faced various challenges and milestones to achieve new success with this program. Many of their sites were required to close, but other partner agencies have come together to help distribute the meals to the children. Volunteers have come from the YMCA, the Boys and Girls Club, Girls, Inc., and Salvation Army to achieve the greatest amount of meal distribution.

Frokjer says she has been humbled and reassured by the outpouring of support and assistance from other organizations and members of the community.

“The volunteer groups that have been helping with our mobile pantry program are selfless and passionate about helping others,” said Frokjer. “The synergy of everyone working together is wonderful and is a reminder that we live in a wonderful, strong community.”

This year, the program intends to distribute 287,000 pounds of food which will provide over 239,000 meals. This program is a passion for many people, especially Frokjer. She believes that access to healthy food can impact a child’s education and wants to ensure the children in need receive these meals.

“No child should ever be hungry,” said Frojker. “Children need healthy, nutritious meals in order to grow, develop, concentrate and learn.”