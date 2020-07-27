Mercer Students petition university for more online options during pandemic

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — A group of Mercer students are concerned about their institutions’ the ability to reduce exposure to COVID-19. Mercer University has geared up to welcome students back for the fall semester starting on August 17.

Mercer have outlined their COVID-19 plan which includes a condensed schedule and conducting exams online to reduce campus presence. The private university will also be enforcing a mask policy, providing everybody with a cloth mask, hand sanitizer, and wet wipes.

Students in large classes can attend online or in-person on a staggering schedule. Most small classes will be mandated to meet in-person, but some teachers are electing to go online or to have smaller groups each day. All teachers must wear masks and they will be recording the classes.

There is currently no option to attend completely online despite classes being recorded and uploaded, and finals being online.

Many universities are offering online options for students who do not feel comfortable returning to the classroom. However, not all Mercer students feel the same anxiety over the university’s plan to return.

In a poll recently conducted on twitter, just under half of the participants are ready to return to campus as opposed to learning completely online.

Mercer student Thomas Eads started a petition for more distance-learning options, voicing concern over the practicality of enforcing social distancing with 1000+ students per day. The petition has almost 1,700 signatures, to date.

The campus, which has had confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in March, is still scheduled to open for classes in a few weeks.

Students have been unsuccessful in getting responses from administration and instead are turning to social media to get the answers they need.

“We’ve tried to get their attention professionally and respectfully through genuine emails voicing our testimonies and concerns… it’s not working. Comment on all their Facebook/Twitter/IG posts and email/call the dean of your school if you’re a student or parent. It’s come to this.”, Eads wrote in a Facebook post.

Law student Taylor Wilson is also a single mother, whose daughter will be participating in virtual learning for kindergarten. Wilson, who also signed Eads’s petition, says her concern is her daughter’s safety.

“I can’t make decisions for other people, but I would just like an option to learn from home. For some nontraditional students who have children, we’re not just putting ourselves at risk, it’s other people being impacted. It makes us feel like our voices aren’t being heard,” Wilson said.

Kameron Chattman thinks it’s ill advised to force students who feel otherwise, but he agrees that students should be able to opt to return to in-person classes.

“My main concern is the obvious in this situation, getting sick. I’ve been pretty good with self-quarantine and keeping myself away from anybody,” Chattman said, “I understand there are folks who want in person. That’s fine. I don’t agree but, if I choose to take online that doesn’t in anyway harm you if you want in person. And vice versa. But forcing me to be around people in a pandemic because of formalities is stupid.”