Mid-South teen prepares for graduation during COVID-19 pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – COVID-19 has delayed a series of graduation dates across the world. Institutions have made an alternative plan to accommodate graduating seniors. While some graduations are virtual, others are held on campus or in local areas with new regulations.

Markevia Mayfield is a senior at Harding Academy of Memphis. During her tenure at Harding Academy, she held membership in Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society, The National English Honor Society, and The Beta Club. Moreover, Mayfield managed to maintain a grade point average of 3.85.

Mayfield graduated from Harding Academy of Memphis on July 26. She says though she is prepared to graduate during the pandemic, she has mixed emotions.

“I am ready to graduate but graduating during COVID-19 is kind of like a bittersweet moment. The virus part of it all is the bitter part, but getting things done and/or trying new things is the sweet part about it. Also, the bitter part of it is not being able to go back in time and complete the last two/three months of high school with my classmates,” said Mayfield.

Harding Academy has made new regulations for the upcoming commencement ceremony due to the rising cases of COVID-19. The ceremony will not be opened to the public. Instead, it will be held at the football field and only parents and siblings can attend.

Immediately after the graduation ceremony, caps and gowns must be returned to school officials. Students are encouraged to take photos in their academic costumes the day before their commencement.

Due to the outbreak, Mayfield was unable to spend time with her friends physically, but they remain in contact with them while in quarantine. She is excited to reunite with her friends at graduation.

Considering the ranging temperatures in Memphis and across the southern region, Mayfield predicts her outside graduation to be a warm one.

“I’m expecting the graduation to be hot, not as fun as it would have been, and It will be outside in the summer heat and I won’t even be able to hug my friends or possibly even talk with them for a long time,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield wanted a traditional graduation ceremony but strives to immerse herself and enjoy her graduation.

“I would prefer to graduate the regular way with a big crowd filled with family and friends, but I can’t change what’s happening. I am appreciative that I get to still have my big day. All I can do, is make the most of what I can with it but at the same time being safe and cautious,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield is looking forward to being well-groomed for her graduation day.

“As for myself, I plan to get ready for the big day. I plan to get my nails, feet, and lashes done this week and doing my hair. I will go shopping this weekend for a dress and shoes as well,” Mayfield said.

During her graduation ceremony, Mayfield will take personal measures to ensure she does not contract the virus. She will wear a mask and will not hug anyone who is not close friends or family.

After graduation, Mayfield plans to spend quality time with friends at a local restaurant for what may be their last social gathering for some time.

“I believe we will go somewhere. We were thinking about going to this restaurant called Stony River. I’ve never been there before. With us going to different states and moving to the next stage in life, we definitely won’t see each other again or any time soon,” Mayfield said.

This upcoming fall, Mayfield will attend The University of Memphis. She plans to join organizations on campus to expound her networking and communication skills.

Mayfield has decided to remain home with her mother instead of living on campus. She is confident that this decision will keep her from contracting the virus. She will take significant steps to ensure safety is a priority.

“Since I’m staying home, it will be a lot easier to not be around my classmates. If I need to distance myself while at college, then I will. I plan to continue wearing a mask while I’m outdoors. And I plan to always carry hand sanitizer with me,” Mayfield says.