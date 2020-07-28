Opelika Grows farmers’ market sets its goal on plant growth and community growth this summer

This story was produced as part of the WRBL 2020 Summer Intern program

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Auburn community farmers’ market, Opelika Grows, commonly known as O Grows, looks to reach a helping hand to students, volunteers and customers in the community every Tuesday this summer.

O Grows is a partnership organization between Auburn University and Opelika City Schools that brings students on site to learn together and individually by volunteering to bring the community organic foods at more affordable prices.

“Our mission is to grow food and community, organically,” organization leader, Sean Forbes said.

O Grows is a community organization that recruits volunteers to provide customers with more affordable, naturally grown foods.

Unlike many food kitchens that sell less expensive, sometimes less nutritious foods, O Grows focuses on the health of its customers and the organic quality of its food.

O Grows gives kids the experience of experimental education and interaction with people in the community. The organization leaders and volunteers try to donate about 1500 pounds of food to the community per year.

They have an experimental garden located at 1103 Glenn Street, used as an educational laboratory for students, and a community garden farmers’ market for volunteers to support local customers.

The experimental garden is a site to provide service hours for scouts, community service volunteers and college, high school and Opelika Learning Center students.

The leaders of the organization aim to have at least 20 student volunteers per semester to volunteer in the experimental garden. However, Forbes says the committee does not limit the amount of volunteers per semester.

“We have open arms,” Forbes said. “If anybody is interested in joining, we can find a spot for them.”

The O Grows farmers’ market is open to the community every Tuesday and is open for volunteers on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, O Grows distributes any extra food that is made through their program to local school leaders, religious leaders and different neighborhoods.

Forbes is always looking for new volunteers, as the food industry is always evolving, and the community is always looking to grow.