President and CEO of local food bank talks outreach and challenges presented by COVID-19

Frank Sheppard, President and CEO of Feeding the Valley food bank (FTV), has quickly adapted to the rapid changes brought by COVID-19. FTV provides 18 counties with food, ensuring meals to children and distribution with other agencies.

Before COVID-19, the food bank would distribute about 1 million pounds of food every month. “Now nearly 1.5 million pounds monthly since mid-March”, says the president and CEO as his organization continues working hard to meet needs of hunger in the community and surrounding areas.

On an average day FTV would feed 2,000 hot meals and distribute 60 pounds of food to each family in need. The food bank normally sends food to distribution centers anywhere from five to seven days a week throughout the month. Also, FTV has 48 sites and works with 365 partner agencies to help with distribution.

Many changes have been made to the process of serving communities as a result of the COVID-19. To ensure the safety of individuals FTV has halted all group meal servings and hot meals. The task of giving out food has become contactless, and to prevent volunteers and retailers from exposure they are kept at a minimum when arranging for drop offs.

Feeding the Valley Food Bank has seen a significant rise in the need for their services. Appropriately, the food bank has been able to increase their food distribution to additional communities in need outside of their coverage. There has been a 53% increase in demand for services, many of which are new to the food bank.

“We have been blessed that Governor Kemp has activated a National Guard Unit for us for much of this time but that is about to end”, says Sheppard grateful to receive help during COVID-19. The most considerable change for the organization is the absence of volunteers since they contribute large amounts of time to helping feed communities.

Anticipating the future, Sheppard remains confident that the food bank will carry on serving food to communities in the 18 counties and others in need. Currently Sheppard’s organization is learning new ways to safely meet the needs of distributing.

Sheppard and his team are currently researching the most efficient ways to feed kids and seniors going forward. “We will find safe and effective ways to have volunteers help us as well”, says

Sheppard with hopes that Feeding the Valley Food Bank’s will continue to alleviate hunger through the pandemic.